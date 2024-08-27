Titan Announces Phoo Action 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition (Exclusive)

The cult classic comic Phoo Action is returning with a new collector’s edition that is not to be missed. Mat Wakeham and Jamie Hewlett are the creative minds behind Phoo Action, and they can also be credited with other classic cult projects such as Tank Girl and Gorillaz. They both have Phoo Action to thank for getting the ball rolling on Wakham and Hewlett’s fandoms, and we’re now on the 25th anniversary of the Phoo Action Universe. To celebrate, later this year sees the release of Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Super Deluxe Edition, and now you can get a sneak peek at what all is included.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Super Deluxe Edition. With only 500 copies being made, Phoo Action fans and collectors will want to get their hands on this once-in-a-lifetime release. The limited hardback includes the 464-page Deluxe Edition, a numbered tip-in sheet signed by Mat Wakeham and Jamie Hewlett, a cloth spine, silver page edging, foil and spot UV finishing, five new art prints, and embroidered patches, all collected in a stunning clamshell case.

Some of the other special items in the Deluxe Edition are a foreword by British music, culture, and entertainment journalist, broadcaster, and author, Miranda Sawyer; lost Hewlett and Wakeham comic pages; and an all-new prose story written by Wakeham and illustrated by Philip Bond (The Invisibles, Hellblazer, Kill Your Boyfriend).

“This Super Deluxe Edition is our heartfelt tribute to 25 years of Phoo Action—filled with exclusive art, memories and everything that makes the series special,” Mat Wakeham said in a statement. “We poured a lot of love into this and I hope it means as much to you as it does to us.”

What is Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Super Deluxe Edition about?

Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee follows the adventures of crime-fighting duo of Whitey Action and Terr Phoo battling side-by-side once again. Sixteen-year-old Kung-Fu orphan Whitey’s hangover is rudely interrupted and Phoo Action are forced to combat their long-time notorious foes, ‘The Freebies,’ and the rest of the ridiculous mutants on the filthy streets of Soho and are once again wreaking havoc.

Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Super Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order through http://phooaction.com, as well as directly from Forbidden Planet (UK) and Another Universe (US). You can check out images from the limited edition run below.

