Marvel Sets Iron Man vs. Doctor Doom Rematch Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Victor von Doom is Earth’s new superior Sorcerer Supreme, but Tony Stark is the superior Iron Man. Long before Doom donned the Iron Man mantle as the Infamous Iron Man after the events of Civil War II, the metal-masked monarch had battled the armored Avenger in such classic stories as the time-traveling “Doomquest” and “Knightmare” (in 1981’s Iron Man #149-150), “The Doctor’s Passion” and “Recurring Knightmare” (in 1989’s Iron Man #249-250), and the four-part finale of the Camelot Trilogy, the 2008 limited series Iron Man: Legacy of Doom.

Later, the sorcerer cast the mind-altering inversion spell that turned Tony into the Superior Iron Man (during Avengers & X-Men: AXIS), and Iron Man would die just before a reality-destroying incursion wiped out the Marvel Universe (in 2015’s Secret Wars). It was God Emperor Doom who rebuilt reality into Battleworld before Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four restored the multiverse, and a revived Tony was later left comatose after the events of Civil War II, which led to the Infamous Iron Man.

That’s all to say that Victor von Doom and Tony Stark have had a long history together, even before Marvel Studios set former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in next summer’s Avengers: Doomsday. The multiverse-spanning movie will follow this year’s ongoing One World Under Doom event, which installed Sorcerer Supreme Dr. Doom as the all-powerful Emperor of his new united Latveria: the entire Earth.

Meanwhile, billionaire playboy and genius industrialist Tony Stark is the Improvised Iron Man these days. The scrappier Iron Man armor is the result of a hostile takeover by rival companies Roxxon and AIM, and the once-invincible Iron Man becoming more vulnerable than ever before when Justine Hammer — the new Iron Monger — managed to disable his highly advanced anti-magic Iron Man armor made of the mutant metal mysterium.

Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta’s current comic run saw Stark become the Insurgent Iron Man in March’s Iron Man #6, where he plotted to depose Doom after Earth’s mightiest heroes failed to defeat Doom in One World Under Doom #1. By trying to destabilize Doom, he’ll face the superior Sorcerer Supreme in upcoming issues of Iron Man.

Not only will Iron Man have his rematch with Doom, he’ll have his rematch with the Iron Monger after she nearly killed him by deactivating his armor mid-air back in October’s Iron Man #1. See solicits for the One World Under Doom tie-in issues below.

Iron Man #7

THE IRON SELLOUT! After witnessing firsthand the devastation of war, Tony Stark famously divested his company from the weapons trade. Then Orchis and Feilong came along, and a furious Iron Man watched them dismantle his legacy. Now Stark Unlimited is going back to its roots as Tony publicly announces a FULL-SCALE RETURN TO WEAPONS MANUFACTURING! What?! Why is Iron Man meeting with rebels outside Latveria? Why is the Winter Guard after him (this time)? Why is Doctor Doom sending angry emissaries to Stark’s door? WHAT IN ALL HELL IS TONY STARK DOING?!

On sale: April 16

Iron Man #8

BY ANY MEANS OF PRODUCTION NECESSARY!

Back in the weapons business, Iron Man will cross line after line to stop Emperor Doom–but the Black Widow is just as determined to save her friend from himself! Can Tony thwart the super-spy supreme before she throws a wrench into his machine? It’s worker versus CEO as “The Insurgent Iron Man” escalates!

On sale: May 21

Iron Man #9

IRON MAN DISASSEMBLED! While the AVENGERS fight DOOM on the public stage, TONY STARK tries to bring him down from inside Latveria. But can his former teammate THE BLACK WIDOW trust his tactics? Find out when THE WINTER GUARD arrives for round two!

On sale: June 18

Iron Man #10

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when Tony Stark thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down?

On sale: July 23