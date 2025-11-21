TMNT X Godzilla Teases Epic Battle Of The Monsters, And Godzilla’s Just The Start (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the King of the Monsters have clashed in an epic crossover series from IDW Publishing, and while the Turtles have faced their share of grand threats in the past, even they aren’t prepared for the chaos and destruction that Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and the rest of the legendary Kaiju are capable of. There is a way to take them down thanks to an ancient martial art, but even with Splinter at their side, this threat still may prove to be too powerful to defeat. ComicBook has an exclusive preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Godzilla #2 that showcases just how much destruction Godzilla and his Kaiju cohorts are capable of, and it’s absolutely an all-hands-on-deck scenario.

The Turtles, along with Splinter and April, are on their way to confront the threat head-on, and as Splinter explains, there is an ancient art that allowed them to keep the peace for centuries and temper the Kaiju’s attacks. Unfortunately, that will take a few steps to make happen, and in the meantime, King Ghidorah is wreaking havoc on New York City.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as the issue gets a special appearance by fan favorite Turtles ally Mondo Gecko, and Casey Jones are along for the ride as well. That might not be enough to stop a raging King Ghidorah, but somehow things get even worse when the action shifts to Japan.

That’s because Tokyo has become a war zone, with the military attacking the Kaiju threat with all its might. Not only are they having to deal with Godzilla, but he’s joined by Rodan and Anguirus, and all three are paving a path of destruction through the city.

At this point, they have to green-light the G-Force Special Defense, and it turns out whatever is underneath the base may be even worse than the Kaiju it’s trying to take down. You can check out the full preview in the gallery above, and you can find the official description below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X GODZILLA #2

Writer Tim Seeley

Artist Fero Pe

Colorist Luis Antonio Delgado

Letters & design by Brian Kolek

“King Ghidorah has come to New York City! It’s up to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, led by Master Splinter, to stop the three-headed kaiju. Meanwhile, only Mechagodzilla defends Tokyo against Godzilla, Rodan, and Anguirus! The Turtles will need to act fast if they’re going to save New York and get to Japan! And with all his enemies occupied, the Shredder moves undetected toward unlimited kaiju power.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Godzilla #2 hits comic stores on January 7, 2026, and the issue is up for pre-order until November 24.

