Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Of All Eras Throw Down In Multiversal Battle Nexus First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are about to embark on an epic multiversal adventure that looks to bring all of your favorite Turtles iterations of this franchise into one chaotic place. That adventure takes place in IDW Publishing’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus, a five-issue series that has the Turtles from IDW Publishing’s hit series entering a tournament against characters from all eras of the franchise, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at some of those battles right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview below, Battle Nexus will feature a collision between several fan favorite eras of the Turtles, including the beloved 1990 live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. Those designs look amazing on their own, but they get even better when they clash with the bolder colors and more lighthearted designs of the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crew, and seeing those two eras clash is just epic.

Then things get even better when we see two other eras clash on the next page, which features the 2012 Turtles taking on the 2003 Turtles, and then we also work in Stump Wrestling, as everything takes place in a wrestling ring. Seriously, this is a longtime Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan’s dream, and there are even more great pulls from various universes.

That includes the classic Mirage Shredder (portrayed in black and white), as well as 2012 Turtles Metalhead. Plus, this series will not only bring back the IDW version of Slash, but it will feature the IDW debut of Ninjara, so there’s a lot to look forward to for series fans.

Each issue of Battle Nexus will feature a main story and a one-page back up story featuring different versions of the Turtles battling, and issue #1 features the talented team of writer Tom Waltz, artists the Escorza brothers, and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, while the back-up story will be written by the stellar Saturday Morning Adventures team of writer Erik Burnham, artist Sarah Myer, and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado. You can check out the official description below.

“The raddest TMNT event of the decade kicks off here! When one of the Turtles’ closest allies is taken hostage by a mysterious adversary, the brothers are drawn into a new dimension of adventure in the Battle Nexus.

This blistering five-part bi-weekly series finds the Ninja Turtles fighting for their lives in a martial arts challenge unlike anything they’ve faced, with four deadly champions selected from across 40 years of TMNT media to destroy the Ninja Turtles! EVERY Ninja Turtle. For the first time, IDW’s Heroes in a Half-Shell meet allies from other fan-favorite TMNT universes as they fight for their lives and discover the unbelievable secrets of Battle Nexus!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Battle Nexus #1 hits comics stores on December 24th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!