Todd McFarlane Reveals First Ever Spawn And Spider-Man Together Cover

For the first time ever, Todd McFarlane has drawn a cover intended for publication that features both Spawn — his most famous creation — and Spider-Man, the character who made him a household name for comic book fans. McFarlane’s cover is not for a crossover miniseries (sorry, folks) but for the Overstreet Price Guide, the industry-standard pricing manual for comic book fans and retailers. Each year they have superstar artists provide covers for the book, but since it is drawn well in advance of publication and intended to be on shelves for a year, it tends to be an image that’s more “timeless,” rather than something tied into a specific project the creator has going right now.

It has been more than 25 years since McFarlane and six other superstar artists left Marvel and DC behind to found Image Comics. In the intervening quarter-century, almost every other Image creator has returned to play in the Big Two sandbox at some point, but McFarlane has resisted. While he clearly has affection for the DC and Marvel characters he grew up with (and often draws them for fun during videos on social media), this is the first time since leaving the title that McFarlane has drawn Spider-Man professionally.

This is a momentous occasion in Comic Book History! It’s been 27 years since I left @Marvel Comics and drew Spider-Man professionally. But for the first time ever, Spawn and Spider-man, TOGETHER! #spawn #spiderman #overstreetguide #comics pic.twitter.com/Og0Xk2bxgC — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) February 27, 2020

Fans have long wondered about the possibility of teaming Spawn with Spider-Man, and McFarlane has said in the past that Marvel had approached him at one point. Given how busy he is with publishing comics, directing the planned Spawn movie, and running a toy empire that now includes making official toys for DC Comics, it seems unlikely that McFarlane would be able to find time to do much more than covers for such a series, though, and it seems likely that fans (and Marvel) would want to see him drawing some Spidey interiors.

McFarlane famously introduced the villain of Venom in the storyline that included The Amazing Spider-Man #300 — and recently homaged his own covers with Spawn as the character broke Dave Sim’s long-held record as the longest-running indie comic of all time with #301. The series is continuing on, with another Image title — Savage Dragon — about to hit #250 as well.

