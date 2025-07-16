Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe Is a Good Turn-Off Your Brain Comic (Review)

Godzilla has fought the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk, the X-Men, the Avengers, and Thor individually in their respective one-shots. Now the King of the Monsters is aiming to destroy the entire Marvel Universe, but will the heroes prevail this time? Godzilla vs. one-shots were uneven, yet still fun. The quality of the one-shots ranges from delivering some of the best Marvel comics yet (Godzilla vs. Thor) to being aggressively mediocre (Godzilla vs. Avengers). Fortunately, Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 leans closer to good than mediocre. Writer Gerry Duggan knows how to construct a good over-the-top action scene, and he also has a good handling of the Marvel characters.

Duggan may push too heavily on the comedy aspect of the issue, forgoing any sense of stakes to the story. His characterization of The Thing makes the hero seem more like a silly cartoon character, but, in fairness to Duggan, The Thing always had aspects of a cartoon bafoon personality. Javier Garron also delivers solid pencil work, the highlight being how the artist draws Mr. Fantastic’s stretching powers and the destruction caused by Godzilla. Garron’s faces are still a little goofy for my taste, and Godzilla is drawn wildly inconsistently throughout the comic. Nonetheless, if you enjoy the previous Godzilla comics, then Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 is for you.

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe: Has Everyone Versus The King of the Monsters

Despite this miniseries being advertised as Godzilla fighting against the entire Marvel Universe, the first issue is more like a second round of Godzilla versus the Fantastic Four. What caused Godzilla’s latest rampage is that the Mole Man found a new Vibranium staff, awakening Godzilla and sending him into a rage. Eventually, more Marvel heroes join in, yet the first issue has some noticeable absences. The X-Men are notably off-world, and Doctor Strange is busy dealing with another interdimensional threat. The decision to forego the mutants and Doctor Strange likely stems from making the remaining heroes seem underpowered, giving the giant lizard more than a fighting chance. Even Thor appears in the issue later than the other heroes, leaving the team without their biggest heavy hitters.

On the topic of Thor, that leads to one of the more confusing parts of this whole Godzilla versus Marvel initiative. The Godzilla vs. one-shot always had a strained relationship with each other, with each issue implying that it takes place in its own universe. While the Fantastic Four know who Godzilla is in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1, their previous encounter with the monster in Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four isn’t referenced. Likewise, Thor’s death at the hands of an evil version of Godzilla isn’t commented on either. Ultimately, this loose canonicity between the different Marvel Godzilla comics isn’t a determinant of the comics. If anything, the lack of adherence to a strict canon has led writers and artists to deliver more freeing stories.

Nonetheless, how Duggan chooses to dispose of Thor in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 feels cheap, especially compared to how Jason Aaron handled the epic duel between the God of Thunder and the King of the Monsters in Godzilla vs. Thor. Luckily, Duggan gives other heroes their due in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1. Duggan continues to be one of the few modern Marvel writers who know how to utilize Quicksilver, perfectly conveying the character’s speed powers and arrogance. The writer also gives Captain America a moment to reflect Godzilla’s atomic breath with his shield, which doesn’t seem like it should be possible, but is cool either way.

Overall, Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1 is an enjoyable comic. Some of Duggan’s humor and Garron’s artwork may not work for everyone, yet both comic creators infused the issue with plenty of heart. While the portrayal of Thor in the comic is borderline insulting, especially compared to the character’s previous brawl with the King of the Monsters, Duggan makes up for it with his characterizations of the other heroes. It isn’t one of the best Marvel Godzilla comics, but it continues the trend of being irreverent fun that you can turn off your brain and enjoy.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

What did you think of Gerry Duggan's and Javier Garron's Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1?