Todd McFarlane’s Spawn #300 Covers Revealed

Spawn #300 will take the series one step closer to a huge record when it hits stores on September 4th, and the big anniversary issue will also boast a series of covers from some of comics’ biggest artists. That includes the creator of the character himself Todd McFarlane, who has created a gorgeous cover for the big time occasion, and now we’ve got our first look at both versions. The cover will have Spawn in the spotlight as he readies for battle with a clenched fist brimming with power, and it will come in a fully colored version and a black and white sketch variant, and you can check out both covers below.

The McFarlane covers are just part of the cover onslaught for Spawn #300, which will feature variant covers by Greg Capullo, J. Scott Campbell, Jerome Opena, Jason Shawn Alexander, and more. You can see the entire list of covers below.

Once Spawn #301 is released the series will become the longest-running creator-owned comic in the world, but the series isn’t stopping anytime soon, and McFarlane recently told ComicBook.com that he wants to expand the universe even more.

“I’m gonna be expanding the Spawn-verse, for lack of a better word, anyways, right? You know, ’cause again togging on 300, can you get to 600? Of course I can, and I’ve already sort of started mapping it out,” McFarlane said. “But it means I need to pull the lens back, which means the world gets bigger, which means I need to populate it with more relevant characters, but it would be super fun to be able to tie those with some of the stuff that some of the other creative people and my partners have done in the past, or could create.”

Spawn #300 hits comic stores on August 28th.