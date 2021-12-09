Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value Include Spider-Man 2099, Moon Knight & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Welcome to COVRPRICE‘s TOP 10 list for the week of DECEMBER 6th, 2021. This past weekend, the fantastic (and surprise) SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE teaser took over the top 2 spots this week. Disney+ HAWKEYE series, once again, dominates the list with four entries, with three focusing on Echo and her key issues. Oddly, Sleepwalker surprises us with not just one but TWO entries, and one of which has nothing to do with Sleepwalker. We also see an independent title featuring last week’s super hot title, ANIMAL CASTLE, from Ablaze Publishing. Lastly, Moon Knight returns to remind us that he’s still one of the most desirable aftermarket sellers of the year. Let’s jump to it.

#10 DAREDEVIL #51 | MARVEL | 2003 Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is significantly out-trending any other character in the HAWKEYE Disney+ series, and all her various keys are trending. Specifically, this origin issue had a high sale of $60 for a raw copy and a current raw FMV of $40.

#9 DAREDEVIL #10 | MARVEL | 2000 Continuing with Echo heat, this issue features the 2nd appearance of Maya Lopez and her first cover appearance (as Echo). Many feel that this should be the go-to issue for Echo, however we’ll cover that a little further into this list. Meanwhile, this issue had a high sale of $360 for a CGC 9.8 and raw FMV of $90.

#8 SLEEPWALKER #1 | MARVEL | 1991 As previously noted, insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that a project centered on Marvel’s Sleepwalker is in development (in some capacity) at Marvel. While this is very unconfirmed, this speculation helped it hit a high sale of $225 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $21.

#7 MOON KNIGHT #1 | MARVEL | 1980 While Spider-Man has the most heat for a Marvel film’s pending release, Moon Knight is the equivalent for Disney+. This highly anticipated series continues to increase in demand for this first issue to his ongoing series. It had a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.6 with a raw FMV of $89.

#6 HAWKEYE #1 | MARVEL | 2016 The HAWKEYE Disney+ series is moving all sorts of key issues. This first solo Kate Bishop series has been a core title that collectors have been steadily selling for months. This week, it had a high sale of $258 for a CGC 9.8 and a FMV of $28.

#5 DAREDEVIL #11 | MARVEL | 2000 CGC recently updated its case labels for this book to indicate Daredevil #11 as “1st Appearance of Echo (Maya Lopez)”. That has had a significant effect on this mostly ignored issue until recently. For clarification, issue #9 is the first appearance of Maya Lopez, (as noted) issue #10 is her 2nd appearance and first cover appearance as Echo. Each one of these issues have significant value. Right now issue #9 is the market winner. Yet, with this new attention and recent HAWKEYE heat, 28 copies sold of issue #11 with a high sale of $395 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $53.

#4 EPIC ANTHOLOGY PRESENTS SLEEPWALKER #1 | MARVEL | 2004 This issue features the first appearance of Sofia Strange who was originally planned to be the daughter of Stephen Strange. However, that story was never finished nor was this connection ever made. There’s speculation that we could see Sofia appear again in both comics and content, finally connecting her to Doctor Strange. These bits of speculation helped this issue reach a high sale of $90 for a raw copy.

#3 ANIMAL CASTLE #1 | ABLAZE | 2021 As a nod to George Orwell’s Animal Farm, this series by writer Xavier Dorison and artist Felix Delep features a twist on the concept where all animals are NOT equal. It was originally released in France back in 2019 & 2010 as a two-part graphic novel (with some amazing overs by the way). The synopsis describes the series as “Nestled in the heart of a farm forgotten by men, the Animal Castle is ruled with an iron hoof by President Silvio. The bull and its dog militia savor their power, while the other animals are exhausted by work, until the arrival of the mysterious Azelard, a traveling rat who will teach them the secrets of civil disobedience.” Fans immediately turned to online sources to find a copy where it sold 47 copies and had a high sale of $50 for a raw copy.

#2 SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 Spider-Man has had some cool costumes, and few are cooler than Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099. This futuristic chap was introduced in Amazing Spider-Man #365 (1963) as part of Marvel Comics’ well-intended, early 1990’s 2099 imprint. This past weekend we received a fun treat of a Spider-verse 2 teaser (now titled SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE). It featured a few quick scenes of Spider-Man 2099. This first on-going series for 2099 sold 183 copies in just two days with a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8.

#1 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #365 | MARVEL | 1992 This issue features a preview of the (then) upcoming SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1, and therefore gets the honor of being the first appearance of Miguel O’Hara and Spider-Man 2099. With so much heat from the teaser trailer it also sold an incredible 189 copies in JUST two days, with a high sale of $475 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $44. This book is only going up for the next year until we get PART 1 of SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. And we can’t wait.



