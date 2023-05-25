Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Sonic, Star Wars and a Lot of Spider-Man

This week's list is remarkably similar to past weeks and for a good reason. The anticipation of what's coming next is bubbling beneath the surface for new characters like Spider-Boy, who has taken the comic community by storm. At the same time, classics like Sonic, Ghost Rider, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Captain America fill out the roster. Mark Millar's Ambassadors is doing remarkably well (without breaking the bank) along with the Nakayama Silk #1 variant that made a big jump in value since last week. While we have a lot of previously seen books, this week's list features a few new gems as well! Let's dive into this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #60 – NATHALIE FOURDRAINE – COVER RI (1:10) | IDW | 2023 | Sonic has been quietly developing a dedicated fanbase for IDW in the massive shadow that is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Still, Sonic has had an enjoyable run that regulars return to each month, and this month is no different. Except, this time, Nathalie Fourdraine delivered a hard-to-find incentive variant that has all the Sonic fans lining up to secure a copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $16.

#9: STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE #1 | DARK HORSE |1995 | This book marks the debut of Vice Admiral Thrawn, the heir apparent to the Empire. Along with several others, including Mara Hade, wife to Luke Skywalker, Joruus C'baoth, a clone of Palpatine, as well as Gilad Pallaeon, a commander under the Grand Admiral. This book has been on a tear since fans caught a glimpse of Thrawn in the ASHOKA trailer. It will likely continue to do so, as the hype for the character is unreal. Pair hype with delivery, and you have a hot book! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,130 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $115.

#8: GHOST RIDER #28 | MARVEL | 1992 | This book hasn't moved much and for a good reason. Speculation is rampant that up-and-comer Mia Goth is set to play Lilith in the upcoming Blade Movie. While Blade is currently in production hell, that hasn't stopped fans from picking up the first appearance of Lillith before any more information could come out. We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $17.

#7: AMBASSADORS #1 – FRANK QUITELY | IMAGE | 2023 | Together, we've watched this book rise from an outlier to a Top Ten list mainstay with the numbers to back it up. Highly touted, most smirked when reading the solicitation as we've all heard it before; "the most ambitious comic of all time." It screams, "buy me now," yet the community has grown tired of gimmick books that don't deliver. This book has challenged that sentiment, as it came out swinging with great art and a story that resonated with fans. It's climbed in sales volume and price (although it's still very reasonable!) We tracked it at a high sale of 145%, with a high sale of $22 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $19.

#6: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – 2ND PRINT – VIRGIN (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | Those who missed the first release would not be denied again! Once word got out that the new character Spider-Boy would grace the super secret cover of the first print, the scramble to secure a copy was insane. Many collectors breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced that a 2nd print would be released, including a virgin 1:25. It's still a challenging book to get your hands on, but being one that so many people want a piece of helps the odds for collectors as LCS opted to order more. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $51, quickly catching up to the first print.

#5: SILK #1 – DAVID NAKAYAMA (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | David Nakayama strikes again! He has a habit of delivering epic covers featuring bombshell characters of the industry. The aftermarket and community love them and often trigger a run on them soon as they hit the shelves. We often see a drop-off once the biggest Nakayama fans get their hands on a copy. But not this time. This book has only accelerated, with prices rising by the day and fewer copies available, leading us to track it at a high sale of $150 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $95.

#4: SPIDER-MAN #7 – MARK BAGLEY – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | The release of the 2nd print has pushed the first print, and more readily available, cover back up this list! Dan Slott stated that Spider-Boy is a mainstream universe character that has direct connections with Spider-Man's past and backstory. That, and he's going to get his own stories. What better way to hype up a new character than by tying him to one of the largest fanbases in existence while also promising to introduce all new stories to enjoy? Dan Slott, you devious fella, got the community in quite a stir. We tracked it at a high sale of $103 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $20.

#3: SPIDER-MAN 2 #1 – GAMERVERSE PREQUEL – PROMO 2023 | MARVEL | 2023 | Fans of the first Spider-Man game on PS4 were ecstatic to find out there would be a sequel. That sequel is almost upon us, set to debut this fall (2023). That will be five long years between mainline Spidey titles, with many fans wondering what Spider-man and Miles were up to. Sony partnered with Marvel to attempt to answer that question, which led many fans to rush to pick up a copy. A rush because this book was marketed as a promotional piece for the game and not as a freebie for FCBD and was snagged up quickly. It quickly became scarce, but comic collectors shall not be denied! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $12.

#2: CAPTAIN AMERICA #310 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1985 | While the price for this book was pocket change for many, that is changing quickly. This book is smack dab in the middle of a speculation/hype train! It features the first appearance of Diamondback and the Serpent Society, comprised of Cottonmouth, Bushmaster II, Asp, Black Mamba, Sidewinder, Constrictor, Cobra, Rattler, and Anaconda. Quite a team, to be fair, and one that has been rumored to appear in the upcoming CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER. These rumors were nothing but smoldering embers until it was announced that wrestler Seth Rollins had been cast as a member of the Serpent Society. We still have a ways to go before the film drops, but that never stops collectors from collecting! We tracked it at a high sale of 467%, with a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and an FN FMV of $7.

#1: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Well, here we go again! This book dominated our Top Ten list, specifically our #1 spot for weeks. It slipped ever so slightly last week before regaining the top spot again. It helped that the second print and virgin variant was released last week. Fans realized how heavily ordered that 2nd print was and returned to this original release. What is it about Spider-Boy that has the community so enthralled? From the costume to how he was introduced, his notable connection to Peter and Miles, and even his name and subset of powers have all been scrutinized and hyped up. However, Spider-Boy is still in his infancy (as a character) and has a lot of room to grow. Some look at him as someone to hang their hats on regarding the future, while others consider him a gimmick that will fade into the background. With market domination like this, it's hard to envision the latter. Do you think he's here to stay? Or simply another fad? Let us know on social media @CovrPrice! We tracked it at a high sale of $140 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $46.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 5/23/23! Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!