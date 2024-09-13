Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, NYX, and Trinity Special

An optioned series got some refreshing news, driving its counterpart title to the top of our list. Fans get an idea of the plan for Robert Downey Jr. as Doom thanks to the Ultimates. Gwenpool continues to rise on the charts and grow in popularity. Popeye and Ultron are a blast from the past and manga-style art surges. Of course, the infamous 9/11 issue makes its yearly appearance. Enjoy the variance on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice )

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 09/09/24

1: 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK #1 | BLACK MASK STUDIOS | APRIL 2016: This book had "option me" all over it when it initially debuted, as it has straight-up Goonies' rob-a-bank vibes. The fanfare was great for the series, and a competitive bidding war took place between studios not long after. Not much came out for a few years, but recently, it was revealed Liam Neeson has been tasked with starting the project, and Point Grey Pictures has definitive plans to move forward. That caused a surge in the aftermarket as collectors aimed to secure the first issue before confirmation spread far and wide. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $19.

2: THE ULTIMATES #4 – FRANCESCO MOBILI (1:25) | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2024: There was a lot of quiet hype surrounding this book, as writer Deniz Camp stated fans need to read this issue if they want to understand Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Dr. Doom. However, this issue goes into the origin of Earth-6160 Dr. Doom, who was originally Reed Richards. It features a fantastic 1:25 Doom cover from Francesco Mobili, and we all know Doom has been all the rage! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $36.

3: DEADPOOL'S SECRET SECRET WARS #2 – CHRIS BACHALO – GWENPOOL | MARVEL | JUNE 2015: That Gwenpool love is steadily growing! This book features the first cover appearance of Gwenpool despite not appearing in the story. It's yet another Gwenpool key issue that new fans of hers are investigating after her introduction to a new generation thanks to Fortnite. It's a bit more expensive than her previous hot book, but fans are steadily moving up the chain of key issues. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $135.

4: EYE LIE POPEYE #1 – TREVOR RICHARDSON – VIDEO GAME HOMAGE | MASSIVE | AUGUST 2024: Want to know how Popeye lost his eye? Want to see it portrayed in an "anime" style? Then this book is for you! After initial solicitation, numerous fans were eager to see what this series was all about. Then, they got hit with this awesome Punch-Out video game homage from Trevor Richardson, and it was off to the races. Popeye has a massive fanbase, and this new spin has collectors interested. Add a classic homage, and you will have heavy aftermarket movement! We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $31.

5: NYX #1 – STANLEY ARTGERM LAU – 2ND PRINT – VIRGIN (1:25) | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2024: Most fans were after this book thanks to the first appearance of the Krakoan, formerly Hellion, and the promise of new X characters in the future. But the variant covers featuring X-23 sure were moving well. However, this 2nd print 1:25 variant from Stanley Artgerm stole the show! It's rare to see a ratio cover for a second print, let alone one so popular. But X-23 has been on a tear lately thanks to Deadpool and Wolverine, so it's no surprise to see the high sale price on this variant. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $93.

6: THE AVENGERS VOL.1 #55 | MARVEL | AUGUST 1968: You may recognize this book as the first appearance of Ultron, and once upon a time, a decade ago or so, it was pretty hot. Thanks to his appearance in a little project called Avengers: Age of Ultron. Most fans figured Ultron was done and gone, but it was recently announced that James Spader, who voiced the character, is returning to the MCU. In what capacity is unclear, as we don't know if he will appear in live-action or an animated project. However, the fact that Spader is returning was enough for some collectors to take another look at his first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $650 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current VG raw of $35.

7: HOWARD THE DUCK #1 | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 2015: It's pretty under the radar, but many fans consider this book to be the first FULL appearance of Gwenpool. There is some debate (minimal), but this book is prevalent and cheap enough for fans to take a flyer on her first appearance. She was in a predominately background role for the first few issues of this run before she became a bigger player, going on to receive her solo series. We tracked it at a high sale of $98 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current VF raw of $17.

8: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL.1 #274 | MARVEL | MARCH 1991: It appears fans said, "To heck with it," and opted for the original! This book received a facsimile version last week, and fans were after it mostly due to Jim Lee's incredible work and the dynamic between Rogue and Magneto. But why not get the real thing? Some fans opted to do just that, driving sales on the aftermarket for a book that otherwise wouldn't have received much attention. We tracked it at a high sale of $140 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current VF raw of $14.

9: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL.2 #36 | MARVEL | DECEMBER 2001: We highlight this book in some way every year, but some don't know what it represents. This book is the infamous "9/11" issue. Released in the aftermath of that fateful day, it epitomized how those in the community tried to process the emotions involved. Seeing our favorite heroes and villains come together in a time of crisis was what people needed to see. The sense of community that took over this country after that disaster was summed up well in this book. Despite happening over two decades ago, those alive to see it unfold will never forget, and this book serves as a somber reminder. We tracked it at a high sale of $359 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $54.

10: TRINITY SPECIAL: WORLD'S FINEST #1 – SAOWEE (1:50) | DC | SEPTEMBER 2024:

Manga-style art is slowly working its way into the comic community, and this cover from artist Saowee is a great example. Being a 1:50 variant, it's the highest ratio for this book and will be tough to get. However, Saowee is developing a massive fanbase online, and their talents have worked well for this book. Being limited, a #1 issue, and having that manga style all worked for this book to make it a hot aftermarket book. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $151.