Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Black Panther, Maus, Thor & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

This week, The God of Hammers is BACK on the list with an official first appearance and an origin. However, the first appearance of Tosin Oduyein in Black Panther #3 is ALL the rage and book-ends this week’s TOP 10. Moon Knight heat is still relevant and held on to two spots this week. MAUS calls foul on a Tennessee school’s ban on the award-winning comic, causing a jump in sales and market value. DEAD DAY is in development at Peacock, making it one of the first Aftershock titles to make it to our Top 10. A little jealous of Tosin’s market heat, the other new Marvel characters, Gaslamp and “Black Hulk” (a temporary nickname the market has given him), round off the rest of the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#10 BLACK PANTHER #3 TAURIN CLARKE (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | There was no more extensive discussion (amongst comic collectors) recently than this issue’s first appearance of TOSIN ODUYE. To that point, there was no variant talked about more than this 1:25, which just went nuts with a raw FMV of $555. There are plenty of variants that get hot upon release, but this cover broke every rule known. So, what’s driving this hoopla? First, Tosin is part of a more democratic tribe that broke off from Wakanda and forged its own society. The critical difference is how they infuse Vibranium into their skin, like a tattoo embedding them with unique abilities. Tosin displays super-speed powers in this issue, though he may have additional powers. Sure, new characters are frequently introduced every month. However, the excitement around the character directly stems from other online sources reporting that Marvel is internally comparing the character to Miles Morales. Many have run with the article, touting and positioning Tosin as “the next Miles Morales.” This created an immense level of FOMO (fear of missing out) that we’ve never seen before. Granted, this issue surprised many, including retailers, with all covers proving to be challenging to find. The fire under this book has kicked up MANY discussions around whether these prices will hold and whether or not Tosin will matter, both short and long-term? The answer is complicated. For now, this is the hottest new release, and we’re all eager to see where this ends up.

#9 THE NEW TEEN TITANS ANNUAL #2 | DC | 1983 | Vigilante on HBO’s PEACEMAKER is a fan-favorite character, and his new market interest has brought a lot of attention to this first appearance of the character in costume. There’s unconfirmed chatter about a possible HBO spin-off of Vigilante. Though, this is most likely wishful thinking. Either way, it had a high sale of $339 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $27.

#8 MOON KNIGHT #1 | MARVEL | 1980 | The highly anticipated MOON KNIGHT Disney+ series continues to drive this first issue of his ongoing series higher and higher in value. The trailer’s market aftereffect had the most lasting influence on his first ongoing series with this first issue, with a high sale of $1,325 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $199.

#7 STRANGE ACADEMY #15 HUMBERTO RAMOS | MARVEL | 2022 | Returning to the list this week, Gaslamp’s first cover appearance is still selling like hotcakes with a raw FMV of $17.

#6 MOON KNIGHT #2 | MARVEL | 1985 | As previously noted, the most surprising trend out of the MOON KNIGHT Disney+ trailer was around the confirmation that actor Ethan Hawke is playing the role of the obscure Moon Knight villain, Dr. Arthur Harrow. His first and only appearance hit a high of $155 for a CGC 9.6 with raws at an FMV of $60.

#5 THOR #21 | MARVEL | 2022 | The God of Hammers gets a first full appearance and origin in this anticipated issue. 217 copies sold, a 7-day trend of 63%, and raws at an FMV of $35.

#4 HULK #3 RYAN OTTLEY | MARVEL | 2022 | Will “Black Hulk” be a Hulk? Or something else? His first appearance in this issue has fans looking forward to these answers. Meanwhile, the standard cover is steadily selling for a raw FMV of $18.

#3 DEAD DAY #1 | AFTERSHOCK COMICS | 2020 | Per Deadline, “Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a TV adaptation of Ryan Parrott’s comic book Dead Day.” This 2020 Aftershock comic took off like a rocket in the aftermarket with a raw FMV of $16.

#2 MAUS: A SURVIVORS TALE #1 | PANTHEON | 1986 | Per CNN, “A Tennessee school board removed the graphic novel ‘Maus,’ about the Holocaust, from curriculum due to language and nudity concerns.” This was a highly discussed story across every major news source, as well amongst collectors. While the ban was quite controversial, this event was beneficial for this highly esteemed, Pulitzer-winning graphic novel. This exposure introduced millions of new readers to one of the most important comic books ever written. In its current printing, Copies have been flying off sites like Amazon. The collector market has been no different, as collectors are now suddenly seeing the value in its first printing, helping it jump from $5 to its current raw FMV of $95.

#1 BLACK PANTHER #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | Yeah, no surprise here. This first appearance of Tobin moved hundreds of copies in the aftermarket with 9.8’s pre-selling for $175 and a raw FMV of $40… and climbing.

Check out COVRPRICE’S TOP 10 VIDEOS, FEATURING THIS WEEK’S LIST. Please like and subscribe!

Want to know what your books are worth? For today’s comic book market trends, COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales. Manage your collection and track your portfolio’s overall value with our robust tracking systems. Check out additional content like the daily SHAKERS list, featuring today’s biggest aftermarket sales, and the MOVERS list, featuring the top-selling books by volume. With a free 10 day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today!