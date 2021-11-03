Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Nova, Batman/Fortnite & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Reviewing this week’s list for NOVEMBER 2nd, 2021 from https://covrprice.com, only a few of last week’s TOP books make it back on this week’s list. World War Hulk #1 moves down from last week’s #1 spot to #8 this week. Eros/Starfox MCU rumors have also helped keep one of his key issues in the mix. However, this week’s list is driven by unconfirmed MCU speculation. Fan excitement around any Marvel project is palpable. For every bit a confirmation Marvel provides, speculation helps fill in the gaps of what is not said. It tends to be a gritty mixture of educated guesswork and wishful thinking. With that said, you’ll discover many examples on our Top 10 this week, specifically around The Thunderbolts, Richard Rider/Nova, Sam Alexander/Nova, and even a Skrull named Fiz. Sprinkled through, we also cover a new Batman/Fortnight issue, an AWA development project and the highly anticipated SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN spinoff, HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER by Boom! Studios and writer James Tynion IV. It was an interesting week. Let’s get into it and cover the TOP 10 comic books that were trending last week:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#10 INCREDIBLE HULK #449 | MARVEL | 1997 The Thunderbolts continue to be one of the top contenders to appear in near-future MCU projects. While there’s no confirmation of the team appearing anytime soon, there’s enough groundwork laid out for their possible inclusion. This constant speculation brought The Thunderbolt’s first appearance back to the COVRPRICE Top 10 this week with a high sale of $335 for a CGC 9.6. However, 9.8-grade copies are selling for a FMV of $647 with raw copies at a FMV of $177.

#9 NOVA #1 | MARVEL | 2013 Speculation is still holding out that we’ll see the Sam Alexandar version of Nova in the MCU sooner rather than later. With his first appearance already hot Marvel Point One #1 (2011), collectors are already jumping onto his more affordable first ongoing series from 2013. It had a high sale of $102.50 for a CGC 9.6 with a FMV of $13 for raw copies. There are some fantastic variants for this series. Check out the Adi Granov London Super Con variant and the Marcos Martin 1:50 variant. Those are two of our favorites.

#8 WORLD WAR HULK #1 | MARVEL | 2007 Unconfirmed reports of a World War Hulk film in development at Marvel continue to persist. This first issue of the series flooded sites like eBay immediately after this news hit and sent market prices soaring. With a high sale of $60 for a raw copy last week, it’s currently trending at a FMV of $42.

#7 AVENGERS #232 | MARVEL | 1983 This first appearance of Eros as Starfox, and his inclusion as a new member of the Avengers, has cemented this book as the “go-to” issue for the character. With so much attention on his inclusion in the MCU, this key book will continue to see significant market movement. It’s trending at a 9.8 Graded FMV of $769 and a raw FMV of $31.

#6 BATMAN/FORTNITE FOUNDATION #1 – ALEX GARNER VARIANT | DC | 2021 DC’s highly successful partnership with Fortnite is back with this new Foundation series. Following the pattern that the first partnership had earlier in the year, all issues are hitting significant market sales by volume. The heat of This issue is due to the included code to download The Batman Who Laughs Fortnite skin/costume. It’s fun to think that new readers will be introduced to this character for the first time, giving his first full appearance in TEEN TITANS #12 (2017) a slight boost in market interest. Batman/Fortnite Foundation #1 – Alex Garner Variant had a high sale of $26 for a raw copy, though the FMV is trending at $10.

#5 OLD HAUNTS #1 | AWA | 2020 It was recently reported by Variety that “Artists, Writers, and Artisans (AWA) has tapped Aaron Rabin to adapt its graphic fiction series “Old Haunts.” This marks the second feature film project from AWA Studios, the recently launched film, and TV studio arm for AWA. This is the first project announced that the company is financing development internally. AWA Studios’ President Zach Studin will produce the picture.” While this project still has a long road ahead, this news helped it hit a high sale of $30 for a raw copy, with a current FMV of $21.

#4 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 – CHRIS SHEHAN – RED FOIL | BOOM | 2021 This highly anticipated series was scorching up the aftermarket in presales for months now. With its release last week, this in-demand red foil cover disappeared from shops quickly and sent collectors to online sales where it had a high sale of $69 for a CGC 9.8 presale and trending at a raw FMV of $14.

#3 BLACK WIDOW #12 | MARVEL | 2021 This Adam Hughes cover was trending this week due to it featuring the first appearance of two new characters; The Host and The Living Blade. The Living Blade is already being set up to play a threatening and formable role against The Black Widow. These first appearances helped this issue hit an FMV of $20.49 for a raw copy.

#2 X-MEN #95 | MARVEL | 1999 This issue features the first appearance of the Skrull named Fiz, whom many are speculating will be played by actor Killian Scott. This is the second speculated (and obscure) Skrull to have their first appearance trend in aftermarket sales (the other was Paibok the Power Skrull, whose first was in FANTASTIC FOUR #358). Fiz’s first appearance in X-Men #95 had a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and is trending at an FMV of $24.

#1 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 – CHRIS SHEHAN – 1 PER STORE | BOOM! | 2021 Of course, Boom!’s House of Slaughter by James Tynion IV takes the #1 spot this week with the virgin one-per-store variant. These were very tough to get in person as copies were most likely claimed weeks in advance. Collectors had to turn to online sales, which helped it hit a high sale of $69 for a raw copy with a current FMV of $35.

Check out COVRPRICE’s new YOUTUBE channel for new content around their TOP 10 and more to come!

Want to know what your books are worth? For today’s comic book market trends, COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales. Manage your collection and track your portfolio’s overall value with our robust tracking systems. Check out additional content like the daily SHAKERS list, featuring today’s biggest aftermarket sales, and the MOVERS list, featuring the top-selling books by volume. With a free 10 day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today!