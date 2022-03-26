Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Thor, Ms. Marvel & More

This week’s Top 10 features a mix of new and repeat entries. Disney+’s OBI-WAN trailer helped two books make the list, with The CW’s GOTHAM KNIGHTS holding on with just one. Hot artist Sozomaika claims a spot with her Catwoman #41 cover, while Captain Carter’s 1:25 animated cover isn’t budging from her position this week. Marvel’s Illumanti’s first appearance reappears on the list after falling off for the past two weeks. Newcomers to this week’s Top 10 include the first issue of Jane Foster’s 2014 Thor series and the first appearance of Silver Sable, driven by speculation of her appearing in Sony Picture’s KRAVEN film. Ms. Marvel hit the internet with her first trailer, taking the top spot with her origin issue, first costume, and a key cover. Lastly, the great George Perez’s classic JLA/AVENGERS series was recently reprinted by the Hero Initiative. Limited to 7000 copies, we ask the comic community to share those high aftermarket sales with the charity and give back to this comic community we love. Stepping down from our soapbox, let’s get into this week’s TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS for 3/22/22.

#10: THOR #1 | MARVEL | 2014 | This first ongoing issue featuring a female Thor (later revealed to be Jane Foster) is picking up steam as we get closer to a THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER trailer. Which has to be any day now, right? We tracked this book a high sale of $330 for a CGC 9.8 with raw copies at an FMV of $108.

#9: STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6 | MARVEL | 2017 | The Inquisitors and the Grand Inquisitor, whose first appearance in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6, was already on fire before their appearance in the Disney+ KENOBI trailer, thanks to speculation and rumors. Which their official confirmation, this first appearance is still hot with this week’s high sale of $490 for a CGC 9.8. Raw copies are trending at an FMV of $109.

#8: STAR WARS #2 | MARVEL | 1977 | With Obi-Wan getting more attention, his first appearance is picking back up. Last week, we tracked a high sale of $1,920 for a CGC 9.8 with an FMV of $90.

#7: JLA/AVENGERS HERO INITIATIVE TPB | MARVEL/ DC | 2022 | The recent health concerns around George Perez have spotlighted the need for us, as a community, to contribute to vital organizations like the Hero Initiative. The Hero Initiative was created as a charity dedicated to helping comic book creators in medical or financial need. George Perez, a founding board member himself, is an example of a comic book creator that this charity would directly benefit from. Marvel & DC came back together to reprint this classic crossover in a trade paperback limited to 7000 copies. Initially, only costing $30, it’s the first official TPB to make it to our top 10 with a high sale of $535 for a raw copy. However, the fair market value is currently trending at $250. We implore you to consider donating a portion of those profits to The Heroe Initiative for those selling their copies. The intention of this book was to benefit the charity rather than create a rare exclusive with aftermarket value. If we can work together to share these aftermarket sales, this limited TPB will be an even more significant success by increasing those initial funds raised and giving directly back to the creators we love.

#6: BATMAN #28 | DC | 2014 | Per Deadline regarding CW’s GOTHAM KNIGHTS, “Fallon Smythe plays Harper Row. Described as streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts.” Harper Row’s first appearance is in Batman #7 New 52 (2012). However, Harper’s first appearance as Bluebird is in this issue, Batman #28 New 52 (2014), of which we tracked a high sale of $155 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $13.

#5: CATWOMAN #41 SOZOMAIKA (1:25) | DC | 2022 | Sozomaika is quickly growing in popularity, with almost every variant of hers catching on fire. While this cover is a little more reserved value-wise, compared to issues #39 & #40, with a raw FMV of $36.

#4: NEW AVENGERS #7 | MARVEL | 2005 | As noted, the Illuminati’s live-action appearance seems to be highly likely in DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Their first appearance keeps making their way back onto the Top 10. This week it returns to the list with a high sale of $495 for a CGC 9.8 and raw copies at an FMV of $52.

#3: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #265 | MARVEL | 1985 | It’s rumored that actor Christopher Abbott will be playing The Foreigner in Sony’s KRAVEN film. In the comics, The Foreigner was formerly Married to Silver Sable, and this connection has allowed speculators to believe that Silver Sable may also appear in the film. Her first appearance in this issue had a high sale of $598.88 for a CGC 9.8 and an FMV of $60 raw.

#2: CAPTAIN CARTER #1 ANIMATION VARIANT (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | This “What If” animated variant of Captain Carter #1 is hanging in there with a high sale of $92.48 for a raw copy and trending at an FMV of $65.

#1: MS. MARVEL #5 | MARVEL | 2014 | As noted, The MS. MARVEL Disney+ trailer was finally released last week. While most were upset over the significant change in her powers, there was still enough for fans to get excited about. The trailer is tied to specific moments and covers, like this issue that the show directly matched the cover image with a scene in the show. In addition, this issue also features Kamala’s origin and her first official costume. Kamala’s key issues are some of the most expensive modern comics, and this issue was very affordable at an FMV of $20. The keywords are “WAS affordable,” as the raw FMV is now $48.

