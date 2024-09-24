Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Ghost Rider and Even More Venom

Knull and all things symbiote again dominate the list as more fans get antsy about the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance. A new character burns rubber onto the scene, while a past echo of the Spirit of Vengeance teams up with Wolverine and Nick Fury. Another series adaptation is rising the charts while a surprise book takes our top spot. All shall be revealed in this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

1: MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #1 – MARK SPEARS – COVER E – BRIDEZILLA | KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT | 2024

With his MONSTERS Kickstarter, Mark Spears has delivered something special for fans of the freaky. It garnered enough support to become a reality and a splattering of covers was released as a reward for those who supported the campaign. Publisher Keenspot took notice and picked up the publishing rights to get this gorgeous series into comic shops. And seeing this on shelves, it's hard not to be drawn to the series. This is especially the case for the Bridezilla variant, featuring a buxom Bride of Frankenstein front and center. The classic monsters of yesteryear are making a comeback, and fans have been showing their support in a big way on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $20.

2: GHOST RIDER #19 – LUCIANO VECCHIO – NEW CHAMPIONS | MARVEL | 2023

To celebrate Hispanic and Latin America month, Marvel utilized one of its most popular characters, Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider, to reveal a new hero! Well, not completely new. We'll see the full debut of Fantasma in the upcoming ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL, but her first cover appearance was in this book and part of the NEW CHAMPIONS variant rollout. Now that she's getting a proper debut, fans are returning to her first appearance in droves before the book drops. We tracked it at a high sale of $44 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $31.

3: VENOM #3 – RYAN STEGMAN – 3RD PRINT | MARVEL | 2018

Since fans spotted Knull in the Venom 3: The Last Dance trailer, it's been a frenzy as fans track down the symbiote God's first appearance. However, the first printing has exploded in value since the trailer, quickly growing out of reach for collectors. But the third printing is giving it a run for its money. The third printing (of four) is the only cover to feature Knull front and center and has quickly become THE book collectors are aiming for. Luckily, Marvel felt obliged to deliver hefty numbers of this third printing, so they're out there, but the price of admission has drastically increased! We tracked it at a high sale of $401 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $224.

4: NEW AVENGERS #33 – GABRIELE DELL'OTTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2015

Much was made about the recent ULTIMATES #4 issue and how that would tie Robert Downey Jr. as Doom into the MCU, or at least how that scenario came to be. However, one of the major themes tossed around is 'incursions.' Fans shift their attention to this book, where the seeds of said incursion began in issue #1 but it paid off in this issue. Paired with a fantastic Doom cover, collectors feel obliged to take a second look. We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for an NM+ copy and a current NM raw of $21.

5: THE INCREDIBLE HULK #6 – NIC KLEIN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023

The new HELLHUNTERS series has fans taking a hard look at the Spirit of Vengeance '44! Set in WWII, that 5-issue limited series details the background of the Spirit of Vengeance after he first debuted in this Hulk book. The pairing of Wolverine, Nick Fury, and a WWII Ghost Rider was enough to get interest brewing! We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $25.

6: SPIDER-WOMAN #7 – LEINIL FRANCIS YU – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024

The Assembly, composed of Titan, Cadet Marvel, Moon Squire, Liberty, and Hellrune, grew into a cool little team. That all came crashing down with issue #10, revealing Titan was secretly the villain Gremlin all along. One of the major implications was who would survive and go on to become a member of the New Champions. Whenever new heroes rise in popularity, collectors tend to revisit their early years and early tribulations! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $9.

7: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #23 | MARVEL | 2015

The Symbiotes reign supreme! But they started much smaller than what they have become. This book details the origin of the Symbiotes and their home planet Klyntar. Obviously, with Knull set to make his big-screen debut, the lore of Symbiotes has a magnifying glass over it. Before this book was released, there wasn't a definitive origin. This issue laid the groundwork for the Knull storyline to come to fruition just a few years later, and fans are opting to snag all the major Symbiote adjacent keys. We tracked it at a high sale of $161 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $19.

8: VENOM #4 | MARVEL | 2018

We did say Symbiotes dominated this list! This issue features the origin of Knull and is more of a definitive version. With a character like Knull, who was developed over the years through numerous titles, you need a book to tie them together. Collectors are looking at VENOM #4 to do so and are willing to pay on the aftermarket. Plus, it also features the origin of Knowhere, the decapitated Celestial head that rose in popularity thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy making it their home in the MCU. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $14.

9: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #6 – ESAD RIBIC – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2013

While Knull wouldn't debut properly until 2018, he did first appear as an unnamed entity in a flashback in this book. It also features the origin of Gorr, one of the major wielders of the All-Black Necrosword. Collectors have been securing all keys associated with Knull and marveling at the breadcrumbs that eventually led to his first full appearance years down the road. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $57.

10: REVIVAL #1 | IMAGE | 2012

Zombies must be making a comeback! Or, it's just spooky season. We have another zombie-centric title receiving mainstream attention with this book. It was announced earlier this year this series would get an adaptation from SyFy. But the main cast was finally set last week, which set a fire under collectors behinds. We've been in a vicious cycle of adaptation announcements with no further information for years. A casting announcement makes things a little more concrete and enough for fans on the fence to whip out their wallets. We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $20.