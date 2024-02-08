Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Ultimate Black Panther, Spider-Man, and X-Men

The Marvel Ultimate universe is taking over! Spider-Man is still topping the charts with Cover A, and a Campbell cover remains in the top ten. Ultimate Spider-Man’s first cover appearance also stays on this week’s list but is being pushed out by the next big contender, Ultimate Black Panther! Momoko’s new character returns to our top ten and joins other character debuts like a new Bullseye and Tony Stark’s son! We’ve got great artwork on ratio covers featuring X-23 and Moon Man. Finally, a “controversial” art cover. Are we being pranked, or has cover art quality gone downhill? Read below to see what comic art is stirring the pot!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#10: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – J. SCOTT CAMPBELL | MARVEL | 2024: If you’re searching for a fantastic Spider-Man and Mary Jane cover, this is it! The virgin cover has been selling for $350, as it is the 1:500 retailer incentive. However, if you, like many, are a fan of Campbell and want to own this artwork at a more affordable price, this variant does the job. In terms of its affordability, it is also a much easier variant to track down. It has been moving pretty consistently in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $38 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $21.

#9: X-FORCE #48 – JOHN CASSADAY | MARVEL | 2024: Recently, Marvel released a Wolverine cover that received a backlash of fan criticism. Now, Cassaday has released a cover that many have the same opinions on. It is uncertain if this cover is a diminishing scrutiny on cover art or if it was specifically created as a spoof of the aforementioned cover. Regardless of the reason, a new type of cover art collectors have taken to the aftermarket to hunt this variant down! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

#8: MOON MAN #1 – MATT TAYLOR (1:50) | IMAGE | 2024: Kid Cudi is a massively popular rapper/producer. He has won 2 Grammys out of 6 nominations and sold over 22 million units. He is joining Image’s Massive Verse with his creation, Moon Man. The main character, Ramon, will join the ranks of Radiant Black, Dead Lucky, Inferno Girl, and many other titles. Matt Taylor illustrates this psychedelic, multiverse-looking cover for the 1:50 retailer incentive. The art was a hit, and fans are hitting the aftermarket to get their copy of this phenomenal cover. We tracked it at a high sale of a current raw NM FMV of $48.

#7: ULTIMATE INVASION #1 2ND PRINT R.B. SILVA | MARVEL | 2023: What a coincidence that R.B. Silva illustrated the second print of this issue, as well as the 2nd print of the ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1. The Ultimate Spider-Man has been making waves in the aftermarket, and this marks Ultimate Spidey’s first cover appearance. As the Ultimate Spider-Man returns with a gripping new story, the interest in this book has immensely increased. We tracked it at a high sale of $46 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $30.

#6: X-MEN #27 – PEACH MOMOKO – NEW CHAMPIONS | MARVEL | 2023: Peach Momoko’s ULTIMATE X-MEN #1 arrives in stores next month! With all the hype surrounding all the Ultimate titles, it is understandable that this book returns to our top ten list. This book is receiving attention because it is the first cover appearance of a brand new character that Momoko designed herself, Maystorm. Originally, these covers were all theoretical sidekicks. However, Maystorm is the first to be adopted into the Marvel universe! We’ll see how significant her role is in the new ULTIMATE-X-MEN series! We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

#5: WOLVERINE #42 – ARTHUR ADAMS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: What a fantastic cover! Arthur Adams truly delivers an outstanding piece of X-23 artwork. With so many rumors surrounding Deadpool 3, X-23 is slowly becoming among the most anticipated rumors. X-23 has been a staple of Logan’s mythos, and this cover will surely be iconic. Fans already think so, taking the cover to nearly 4x the MSRP on a 1:25 incentive cover, and it was only released last week! We tracked it at a high sale of $118 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $105.

#4: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Here’s hoping that you’ve preordered and secured your copy of the ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1! By the trending preorders, this book will be another sellout on the tail of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1’s success. This book is set to debut the new Ultimate Black Panther character. It hasn’t even hit the shelves yet and is already the #4 trending sales on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

#3: AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #2 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: This book continues the trend of introducing new characters. This book was released last week, and its price has already tripled. The book introduces the Thunderbolt Troopers and also has the first appearance of a new Bullseye (Ramona Jones). Tons of new characters are appearing in these new titles, and fans can’t get enough! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#2: AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Marvel is starting the new year with new stories and new characters. This book introduces a new heir to the Stark empire, his son, James Stark. Although we won’t share spoilers, let’s just say that the apple fell very far from the tree. With an introduction to a potentially big character, the fact that this is a stellar Alex Ross cover only increases demand in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $33 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

#1: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Back at it again; we have the number one selling Cover A of the year! Released on Jan. 10, this book has been on our top ten list for nearly a whole month. The aftermarket cannot get enough of the Ultimate Spider-Man. This cover A has been defying typical comic trends. Usually, with a book like this, we see the incentive covers or store exclusives take the spotlight. However, the fans dictate the market, and Cover A is king right now! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57.

And that’s your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 2/5/24! Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today’s market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio’s overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!