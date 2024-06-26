Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Scrooge, Deadpool, and The Authority

Deadpool & Wolverine debuts in less than a month, and their books are heating up! Everything from Deadpool to Wolverine and newcomer Lady Deadpool has hit our top ten. The Authority has been the popular fan theory for DC's Superman film, and the Red Hulk also returns due to new rumors/fan theories. Doom is still very popular on the aftermarket, and so is a virgin variant of a Momoko cover. Dell'Otto tops our charts with stellar cover art. Read on to discover what surprising NSFW cover made it into our Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 06/24/24

1: Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1 – Gabriele Dell'Otto (1:10) | Marvel | June 2024: What a stir this book is causing! This book has a lot going for it, so let's cover the key aspects first. This book is the first appearance of Scrooge-Above-All and is also the first "Marvel-style" adventure for a Disney property. It is also a retailer incentive, making it rarer to find than a regular cover. However, the buzz online is all about Dell'Otto's amazing cover artwork. Dell'Otto has delivered phenomenal pieces in the past, but this book really struck a chord with the fans. A search online reveals little talk about the premise and storyline. Instead, this book is being chased for that glorious cover artwork by a legendary comic artist! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $11.

2: Wolverine #88 – Direct Edition – Deluxe – $1.95 Price | Marvel | December 1994: If there ever was an iconic cover to match the upcoming film, this one is it! In one month, we will see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine go toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in a highly anticipated film. This cover perfectly captures the silhouette of the two mutants in the heat of battle. There are several different price variants, but this week, the title goes to the $1.95 variant. We're all sitting at the edge of our seats in anticipation of the film as fans collect all covers related to the film! We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for a CGC 9.8 copy for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $69.

3: The New Mutants Vol.1 #98 – Rob Liefeld – Regular | Marvel | February 1991: This trend was inevitable! Deadpool & Wolverine is the only MCU film to debut this year, and the hype is wild. Deadpool was always a fan favorite, and many were concerned when he was slated to enter the MCU. Many believed the House of the Mouse would tone down his humor and violence to fit into the new cinematic universe. However, all the trailers and footage look promising at retaining that ole' R-rated goodness. Deadpool and Wolverine books are trending in the aftermarket as we approach the debut date. We tracked it at a high sale of $525 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $376.

4: Lady Deadpool #1 | Marvel | July 2010: It doesn't take much to send the comic community hunting. In this case, it was a 1-second clip in a recent trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. The clip showed a pair of legs walking towards the camera, which many interpreted to be female and belong to Lady Deadpool. It's not a wild theory with all the variants and multiverse hopping in this film. Fans immediately jumped at the idea that Lady Deadpool could be the infamous Taylor Swift cameo or, even better, a Blake Lively cameo. Regardless of who could play the character, Lady Deadpool books are hitting new highs of popularity. We tracked it at a high sale of $33 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $27.

5: Doom #1 – Sanford Greene – Regular | Marvel | May 2024: DOOM #1 continues to trend this week. It originally hit popularity in the aftermarket since it was the first Doom solo series in quite some time. However, the big boost came when a fan realized that the first page and lines of the comic were a direct tribute to late rapper MF Doom. This subtle tribute was widely praised and recognized. It has kept this book's popularity going and also kept it in our Top Ten and Runner-Ups for weeks! We tracked it at a high sale of $46 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $35.

6: The Authority #1 | DC | March 1999: Fan speculation is still running rampant! The last we heard was that fans believe The Authority will likely be the main villain in the upcoming Superman film. The thought is that Gunn will introduce them in the film to give stronger support to the characters when they debut in their own solo film. The Engineer, a member of The Authority, has already been cast, and set photos have leaked. So, the film already has a confirmed member of The Authority. It's not the largest leap to assume that the full team is not too far behind. In the meantime, this issue has been becoming popular in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $47 for an FN copy and a current NM raw FMV at $36.

7: Hulk #1 – Ed McGuinness – Regular | Marvel | March 2008: In case you haven't heard, Harrison Ford will debut as the Red Hulk in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. Thanks to a leak from McDonald's Toys, the rumor that Ford will hulk out in the film has tons of support. This has increased the popularity of this book. In addition, a rumor started floating that the MCU was setting the foundation for a future World War Hulk storyline. This storyline has been a highly desired fan-favorite for the green behemoth. However, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. It is likely a fast-moving fan theory based on the introduction of the Red Hulk. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM raw FMV at $72.

8: Wolverine Vol.1 #1 | Marvel | September 1982: Wolverine is back again! The closer we get to Deadpool & Wolverine, the more likely we will see key Deadpool and Wolverine issues hit the aftermarket. This book marks the first Wolverine solo title and is an iconic cover by legend Frank Miller. Fans of Wolverine are scooping the classics this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $700 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM raw FMV at $126.

9: Penthouse Comics #3 – Jae Lee – Polybagged (1:10) | Penthouse | June 2024: It has been 30 years since the original series debuted, and Penthouse is making a comeback. This issue is a whopping 96 pages long, and regular covers retail for $10. Upon release, this book was a hot variant, increasing interest in the aftermarket. The 1:10 incentive cover already makes it more desirable. In addition, it is a secret NSFW cover, illustrated by an industry favorite, Jae Lee. We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $15.

10: Spider-Woman #7 – Peach Momoko – 2nd Print – Virgin (1:25) | Marvel | June 2024: Peach Momoko is arguably one of the most sought-after artists in today's comic community. When SPIDER-WOMAN #7 debuted, Cover A and the Momoko variant soared in the aftermarket. It wasn't long before Marvel announced a 2nd Print, and Momoko's cover was offered as a retailer incentive virgin cover. The cover was released last week, and it is already running an NM raw FMV of $85! Don't forget that this book is also the first appearance of The Assembly (Titan, Cadet Marvel, Moon Squire, Liberty, and Hellrune). We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for an NM and a current NM raw FMV at $85.