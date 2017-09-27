Toronto Police Seeking Thieves Who Stole $300,000 in Comic Books

The Durham Regional Police report that over $300,000 worth of comics have been stolen from a single comic book retailer in the Toronto area in recent weeks in a pair of high-stakes robberies.
Most of the comics taken were graded and slabbed by the Comics Grading Company (CGC), meaning that while their retail value is significantly higher than ungraded comics, they are also much easier to trace.
Bleeding Cool talked to Guardian Comics’ owner, who said, “The police are really on top of things and that’s very encouraging. I don’t know where I’m headed in the future, it’s going to be a long road ahead.”
According to the police, the two different robberies took place within days. On Monday September 18, the owner returned home to find about $54,000 worth of comics had been taken from his Newcastle home while he was at work. On September 23, police were called to a Pickering warehouse that operates a comic book business on Brock Road that was broken into. It’s believed two suspects entered the warehouse office overnight and stole a box of comic books valued at approximately $250,000.
The suspects are described as male, with their faces covered with masks and scarves. Both were wearing gloves.
You can see a list of the stolen issues below, as well as a photo gallery taken after they were graded here.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact Det. Ludlow of West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1925, or to call Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) (alternately available online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca). Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.
|Title
|Issue #
|Grade
|Serial Number
|Amazing Fantasy
|15
|6
|1205104001
|Amazing Spider-man
|1
|3.5
|1235179001
|Amazing Spider-man
|2
|5.5
|1235182010
|Amazing Spider-man
|14
|3.5
|1396371001
|Avengers
|4
|5
|0291064002
|Avengers
|4
|8
|0301421004
|Ghost Rider
|1
|9
|1038026010
|Giant Size X-Men
|1
|7.5
|0144980006
|Incredible Hulk
|1
|4
|0973542004
|Incredible Hulk
|181
|6.5
|1304567002
|Incredible Hulk
|181
|8.5
|0311874002
|Incredible Hulk
|181
|7.5
|1396369001
|Incredible Hulk
|181
|9.2
|0769933003
|Iron Man
|1
|8
|1266955004
|Journey Into Mystery
|85
|5.5
|1038010007
|Journey Into Mystery
|112
|8
|1209055010
|Tales of Suspense
|4
|6
|1211864011
|Tales of Suspense
|52
|5
|1038016007
|Tales of Suspense
|59
|5.5
|0298959014
|Tales to Astonish
|35
|6.5
|0315595003
|Tomb of Dracula
|10
|9
|1398350004
|X-Men
|1
|5
|0310387002
|X-men
|4
|7
|0743289001
|X-Men
|94
|5
|0286991017
|X‐Men
|94
|8.5
|0938774007
|X-Men
|266
|9.2SSKubert
|0772237008
|Avengers Annual
|10
|9.6SS Golden
|0807986001
|Secret Wars
|8
|9.6SS Shooter
|0775877002
|Batman
|181
|9.2
|1558701004
|Amazing Spider-man
|121
|9.2
|01418310003
|Amazing Spider-Man presents black cat
|1 JSC Variant
|9.8
|1418311001
|Avengers
|1
|7
|0156940001
Age of Ultron #1 9.8 WHITE (J Scott Campbell cover, Midtown BW variant SS by Stan Lee)
Age of Ultron #1 9.8 WHITE (J Scott Campbell cover, Midtown Colour variant SS by Stan Lee)
Age of Ultron #1 9.8 WHITE (blank, signed and sketched by Rob Hunter)
Age of Ultron #1 9.6 WHITE (blank, signed and sketched by Savy Lim)
Amazing Spider-Man #29 7.5 C-OW
Amazing Spider-Man #40 8.5 OW-W
Amazing Spider-Man #58 9.0 C-OW
Amazing Spider-Man #80 6.5 White
Amazing Spider-Man #83 8.0 C-OW
Amazing Spider-Man #103 8.5 OW
Amazing Spider-Man #130 9.4 White
Amazing Spider-Man #184 9.2 WHITE (#184 written on first page in marker)
Amazing Spider-Man #199 9.4 OW-W
Amazing Spider-Man #243 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #253 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #299 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #311 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #317 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #318 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #321 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #323 9.6 WHITE (old label)
Amazing Spider-Man #331 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #334 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #337 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #340 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #384 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #385 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #388 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #396 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #407 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #408 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #413 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #425 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #433 9.6 WHITE
ASM volume #2 #5 9.6 WHITE
ASM volume #2 #26 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #501 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #507 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #509 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #512 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #514 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #519 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #524 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #546 9.6 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #666 9.4 WHITE (second printing)
ASM Annual #15 9.0 OW-W
ASM Annual #24 9.2 WHITE
ASM Annual #26 9.4 WHITE
ASM Annual #27 9.4 WHITE
Amazing Spider-Man #1 9.8 WHITE (06/14 Alex Ross Variant cover)
Amazing Spider-Man #14 9.8 WHITE (Noto Variant Cover)
Avengers #55 6.0 OW
Big Hero 6: Brave New Heroes #1 9.4 WHITE
Captain America #235 9.6 WHITE
Creepy #1 7.5 OW-W
Fantastic Four #70 8.5 OW-W
Fantastic Four #108 9.6 OW-W
Fantastic Four #112 8.0 OW-W
Fantastic Four Annual #5 8.5 OW-W
Harbinger #2 9.0 WHITE
Incredible Hulk #106 9.4 C-OW
Invincible #1 9.4 WHITE (Larry’s edition, not noted on label)
Marvel Preview #4 6.5 C-OW
Miracleman #1 9.6 WHITE
Silver Surfer #6 8.5 OW (old label)
Silver Surfer #9 8.5 OW-W
Star Wars #3 9.8 WHITE (CBCS Ben Kenobi Action figure variant)
Star Wars #4 9.8 WHITE (Boba Fett Action Figure variant)
Star Wars #9 9.4 WHITE (Star Destroyer Commander Action Figure variant)
Strange Tales #114 3.5 C-OW
Strange Tales Annual #2 5.0 OW (CBCS)
Super-Girl #1 9.8 WHITE (PGX)
Thor #344 9.8 WHITE
Thor #344 9.8 WHITE
Ultimate Origins #1 9.6 WHITE (Micheal Turner variant edition)
Ultimate Spider-Man #2 9.2 WHITE (old label)
Walking Dead #7 9.8 WHITE
Walking Dead #26 9.8 WHITE
Walking Dead #97 9.8 WHITE
Web of Spider-Man #5 9.6 WHITE
X-Men #20 9.0 WHITE
X-Men #75 8.0 WHITE
X-Men #100 9.2 WHITE
X-Men #139 9.6 WHITE
X-Men #143 9.6 WHITE
X-Men #171 9.6 OW-W (old label)
X-Men #179 9.6 WHITE
X-Men #189 9.6 OW-W
X-Men #196 9.6 WHITE
X-Men #202 9.6 WHITE
X-Men #212 9.6 WHITE
X-Men #239 9.6 WHITE