Toronto Police Seeking Thieves Who Stole $300,000 in Comic Books

The Durham Regional Police report that over $300,000 worth of comics have been stolen from a single comic book retailer in the Toronto area in recent weeks in a pair of high-stakes robberies.

Most of the comics taken were graded and slabbed by the Comics Grading Company (CGC), meaning that while their retail value is significantly higher than ungraded comics, they are also much easier to trace.

Bleeding Cool talked to Guardian Comics’ owner, who said, “The police are really on top of things and that’s very encouraging. I don’t know where I’m headed in the future, it’s going to be a long road ahead.”

According to the police, the two different robberies took place within days. On Monday September 18, the owner returned home to find about $54,000 worth of comics had been taken from his Newcastle home while he was at work. On September 23, police were called to a Pickering warehouse that operates a comic book business on Brock Road that was broken into. It’s believed two suspects entered the warehouse office overnight and stole a box of comic books valued at approximately $250,000.

The suspects are described as male, with their faces covered with masks and scarves. Both were wearing gloves.

You can see a list of the stolen issues below, as well as a photo gallery taken after they were graded here.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact Det. Ludlow of West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1925, or to call Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) (alternately available online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca). Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Title Issue # Grade Serial Number Amazing Fantasy 15 6 1205104001 Amazing Spider-man 1 3.5 1235179001 Amazing Spider-man 2 5.5 1235182010 Amazing Spider-man 14 3.5 1396371001 Avengers 4 5 0291064002 Avengers 4 8 0301421004 Ghost Rider 1 9 1038026010 Giant Size X-Men 1 7.5 0144980006 Incredible Hulk 1 4 0973542004 Incredible Hulk 181 6.5 1304567002 Incredible Hulk 181 8.5 0311874002 Incredible Hulk 181 7.5 1396369001 Incredible Hulk 181 9.2 0769933003 Iron Man 1 8 1266955004 Journey Into Mystery 85 5.5 1038010007 Journey Into Mystery 112 8 1209055010 Tales of Suspense 4 6 1211864011 Tales of Suspense 52 5 1038016007 Tales of Suspense 59 5.5 0298959014 Tales to Astonish 35 6.5 0315595003 Tomb of Dracula 10 9 1398350004 X-Men 1 5 0310387002 X-men 4 7 0743289001 X-Men 94 5 0286991017 X‐Men 94 8.5 0938774007 X-Men 266 9.2SSKubert 0772237008 Avengers Annual 10 9.6SS Golden 0807986001 Secret Wars 8 9.6SS Shooter 0775877002 Batman 181 9.2 1558701004 Amazing Spider-man 121 9.2 01418310003 Amazing Spider-Man presents black cat 1 JSC Variant 9.8 1418311001 Avengers 1 7 0156940001

Age of Ultron #1 9.8 WHITE (J Scott Campbell cover, Midtown BW variant SS by Stan Lee)

Age of Ultron #1 9.8 WHITE (J Scott Campbell cover, Midtown Colour variant SS by Stan Lee)

Age of Ultron #1 9.8 WHITE (blank, signed and sketched by Rob Hunter)

Age of Ultron #1 9.6 WHITE (blank, signed and sketched by Savy Lim)

Amazing Spider-Man #29 7.5 C-OW

Amazing Spider-Man #40 8.5 OW-W

Amazing Spider-Man #58 9.0 C-OW

Amazing Spider-Man #80 6.5 White

Amazing Spider-Man #83 8.0 C-OW

Amazing Spider-Man #103 8.5 OW

Amazing Spider-Man #130 9.4 White

Amazing Spider-Man #184 9.2 WHITE (#184 written on first page in marker)

Amazing Spider-Man #199 9.4 OW-W

Amazing Spider-Man #243 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #253 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #299 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #311 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #317 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #318 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #321 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #323 9.6 WHITE (old label)

Amazing Spider-Man #331 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #334 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #337 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #340 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #384 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #385 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #388 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #396 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #407 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #408 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #413 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #425 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #433 9.6 WHITE

ASM volume #2 #5 9.6 WHITE

ASM volume #2 #26 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #501 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #507 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #509 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #512 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #514 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #519 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #524 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #546 9.6 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #666 9.4 WHITE (second printing)

ASM Annual #15 9.0 OW-W

ASM Annual #24 9.2 WHITE

ASM Annual #26 9.4 WHITE

ASM Annual #27 9.4 WHITE

Amazing Spider-Man #1 9.8 WHITE (06/14 Alex Ross Variant cover)

Amazing Spider-Man #14 9.8 WHITE (Noto Variant Cover)

Avengers #55 6.0 OW

Big Hero 6: Brave New Heroes #1 9.4 WHITE

Captain America #235 9.6 WHITE

Creepy #1 7.5 OW-W

Fantastic Four #70 8.5 OW-W

Fantastic Four #108 9.6 OW-W

Fantastic Four #112 8.0 OW-W

Fantastic Four Annual #5 8.5 OW-W

Harbinger #2 9.0 WHITE

Incredible Hulk #106 9.4 C-OW

Invincible #1 9.4 WHITE (Larry’s edition, not noted on label)

Marvel Preview #4 6.5 C-OW

Miracleman #1 9.6 WHITE

Silver Surfer #6 8.5 OW (old label)

Silver Surfer #9 8.5 OW-W

Star Wars #3 9.8 WHITE (CBCS Ben Kenobi Action figure variant)

Star Wars #4 9.8 WHITE (Boba Fett Action Figure variant)

Star Wars #9 9.4 WHITE (Star Destroyer Commander Action Figure variant)

Strange Tales #114 3.5 C-OW

Strange Tales Annual #2 5.0 OW (CBCS)

Super-Girl #1 9.8 WHITE (PGX)

Thor #344 9.8 WHITE

Thor #344 9.8 WHITE

Ultimate Origins #1 9.6 WHITE (Micheal Turner variant edition)

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 9.2 WHITE (old label)

Walking Dead #7 9.8 WHITE

Walking Dead #26 9.8 WHITE

Walking Dead #97 9.8 WHITE

Web of Spider-Man #5 9.6 WHITE

X-Men #20 9.0 WHITE

X-Men #75 8.0 WHITE

X-Men #100 9.2 WHITE

X-Men #139 9.6 WHITE

X-Men #143 9.6 WHITE

X-Men #171 9.6 OW-W (old label)

X-Men #179 9.6 WHITE

X-Men #189 9.6 OW-W

X-Men #196 9.6 WHITE

X-Men #202 9.6 WHITE

X-Men #212 9.6 WHITE

X-Men #239 9.6 WHITE