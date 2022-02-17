Transformers: Last Bot Standing To Reveal the Last Days of the Transformers Universe

Transformers: Last Bot Standing will reveal who the last Cybertronian standing at the end of the universe is when the series debuts in May. From IDW Publishing, Transformers: Last Bot Standing is a four-issue miniseries from fan-favorite writer Nick Roche (Transformers: Last Stand of the Wreckers) and artist E.J. Sui that will take readers into the far future of the Transformers universe to tell a new story rooted into speculative fiction. The lights are going out in the Transformers universe. Who is the last Transformer to watch them go? All will be revealed in Last Bot Standing beginning in May. ComicBook.com can show the first look at the upcoming series.

In Transformers: Last Bot Standing, the war for Cybertron is long over, yet what it started lingers at the edges of the universe and at the end of time. Readers will discover the planet Donnok, a world poised for an industrial revolution, just beginning to grasp mechanization. The planet’s future is forever changed when a shape-shifted robot from a dead civilization pays a visit.

“The last remaining Cybertronian, stalked by the sins of their entire race, must save the world one final time,” says Roche, who, in addition to writing the series, will contribute some interior artwork. “In a way, Last Bot Standing is a proper farewell, as our creative team bows out of IDW’s Transformers universe in the most explosive and apocalyptic way imaginable. To have E.J. Su, the visual architect of IDW’s definitive Transformers run, be the one to depict ‘The End of All Things’ (with colors from the astounding Rebecca Nalty) is the most perfect and bittersweet piece of artistic casting I could think of.”

“The Transformers franchise has come a long way since we laid our eyes on the first episode of the cartoon, and it’s amazing how many writers can put so many different spins on the core characters,” says Su. “Nick has masterfully crafted some of the most memorable Transformers comic stories, and this one will be no exception as the readers weave their way through the mystery and find out how our beloved characters came to this situation. We hope that they enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed making it.”

“Like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Last Bot Standing is one of those great stories where defining creators come together to tell one incredible version of an ending, a hypothetical last story for our beloved heroes and villains,” says editor David Mariotte. “We’re so excited to have two of the first IDW Transformers creators return to tell a story unlike literally any Transformers story you’ve ever seen or we’ve ever done.”

Transformers: Last Bot Standing #1 will have two cover variants. Roche will provide the primary cover while a Su provides the Retailer Incentive edition.