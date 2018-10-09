8 Reasons Why ‘Umbrella Academy’ Is Always Worth the Wait

After a very long wait the members of the Umbrella Academy have returned to comics for their third miniseries: “Hotel Oblivion.” Any readers unfamiliar with the publication history of The Umbrella Academy won’t understand just how to read the phrase “a very long wait” in that first sentence, as it has really, truly been a very long wait.

The Umbrella Academy debuted on September 19, 2007, marking one of writer Gerard Way‘s first departures from the world of music and into the world of comics. His teaming with artist Gabriel Bá all but ensured an instant success. Together they composed an idea unlike anything else in comics at the time and presented it with an abundance of style. Both creators remain hot commodities in the world of comics, even as their initial collaboration has gone missing. The first miniseries, “The Apocalypse Suite,” was finished in 2008 and stuck to a monthly schedule. The second mini series, “Dallas,” ran from the end of 2008 through early 2009 and did the same. Way announced a third miniseries, “Hotel Oblivion,” at San Diego Comic-Con later that same year. And then nothing appeared for the next eight years. After seemingly endless delays, rumors, and peeks at progress, the third story in this series has finally arrived almost a decade after its initial announcement.

While it is easy to become frustrated with delays in comics, especially when it concerns a comic with so much hype surrounding it. However, with the first issue of “Hotel Oblivion” now in hand it is apparent that this is a case where the wait was definitely worth it. So as this story continues, the Netflix adaptation enters production, and new rumors begin to swirl about a fourth miniseries, it’s worth remembering all of the reasons why The Umbrella Academy will always be worth waiting for.

A Perfect Blending of Genres

One of the most captivating elements of The Umbrella Academy is how it defies definition. While the collection of children with superpowers makes the synopsis seem like an obvious superhero tale, reading these pages make it clear that their stories are anything but that. Each character pulls heavily from different genres, ranging from pulps to spy fiction to sci-fi adventures. The stories they tell together are equally diverse. Both of the miniseries to date have merged a wide variety of settings and tropes into comics that feel entirely fresh as a result. As long as The Umbrella Academy refuses to be bottled, it will continue to be worth reading.

A Diverse Cast of Characters

The most significant element of having such a wide-ranging and flexible story comes from its central cast, the adults who once composed the Umbrella Academy as children. Each of them brings a unique set of powers to their adventures, but it’s their personalities and life experiences that really make them diverse. Despite a long shared history, it’s impossible to put any two of these individuals in the same room without a substantial disagreement resting on the horizon, creating a backdrop for limitless conflict and exploration of their very strange stories.

Riveting New Ideas

One element that has defined all of Way’s work as a comics writer is a willingness to invent on every new page. It’s apparent in everything from The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys to Doom Patrol, but never more so than in The Umbrella Academy. The big threats in each miniseries always stand out, especially when the series opened on a high note like a symphony designed to destroy reality. Yet even the most minor touches, like the origin of time-traveling hitmen, are enough to leave readers pondering the possibilities long after they close the comic. In an industry dominated by repetition, The Umbrella Academy regularly dares to try new things.

Simply Stunning Pages

All of the best ideas in the world don’t amount to much if they cannot be executed in an effective fashion, but that is never a concern on pages drafted by Gabriel Bá. His style is instantly distinguished by its strong compositions, exaggeration of forms, and awe-inducing designs. Whether it’s applied to the mundane life of an obituary writer or the adventures of superpowered children, Bá’s approach makes each page something special. Combine his artistic talents with the wild ideas of The Umbrella Academy and there is never a moment for readers to recline.

A World Rich With History

One of the most consistently engaging elements of The Umbrella Academy is the tension between the past and present, as the characters struggle with their high-profile childhoods and how they led to less-than-ideal present circumstances. It is apparent that all of the time in between and even before the Academy’s creation exists somewhere in the minds of Way and Bá, just waiting to be unlocked. That is potential for a lot of future stories, no matter when they might be told.

Infinite Future Possibilities

While the histories of the Umbrella Academy members provide the kindling for some excellent stories, the future has never lost sight of their progress into the future. Each adventure, even those rooted in past failures, allow the characters to grow and change their circumstances. With so much talent, power, and ideas shared between them, the possibilities for what come next seem truly infinite and well worth exploring.

Each Story Stands Alone

The two miniseries to date along with several short stories have all helped to compose a larger whole, but it’s worth considering how well each story functions on its own. They clearly composed narratives that take characters and readers alike on a specific journey. While these individual elements might build upon one another, they can be read and enjoyed without worrying about endless cliffhangers or worldbuilding. The release of a new Umbrella Academy story means readers always get a complete, new story.

No Need for an End

Some characters in The Umbrella Academy have already met their end, but there’s no apparent conclusion for the team in sight. Looking at where their adventures have taken them all thus far, it seems like the story could only just be beginning. While endings are valuable things, everything about this series suggests that expansion is the natural next step. So for as long as The Umbrella Academy continues, it will be worth returning to The Umbrella Academy after any sort of wait.