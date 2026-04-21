Upcoming DC Release Revives the Batman vs Thor Showdown You Didn’t Know Existed

If you’ve ever wanted to see Batman take on Thor, DC Comics is pulling a classic story out of the vault to sate your curiosity. It’s an amazing time if you’re a fan of the Big Two. For the first time in decades, we’re living in a period where Marvel and DC Comics are collaborating again. They started with last year’s Batman and Deadpool crossovers and kept the fun going with this year’s Superman and Spider-Man crossovers. These stories have driven fans wild, which may be why DC comics is reviving the Dark Knight’s first encounter with one particular Asgardian.

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DC Comics just released its July batch of solicitations, and among all the exciting new books (including the landmark Action Comics #1100), DC Comics is reprinting many classic stories, too. Facsimile editions of classic Silver Age stories will be published, and among the handful is Batman #127. For those who have never read the comic, this issue comes with three stories, which include “The Hammer of Thor”. This short tale sees Batman and Robin coming into contact with a mysterious man who claims to be the actual Norse God.

DC Comics Reprints A Golden Age Batman/Thor Story

Spoiler alert for those who might want to check this issue out: The ‘Thor’ in this issue isn’t actually Thor, but a museum curator who starts to believe he is after a meteorite’s cosmic power enchants a replica of Mjolnir (it was the Silver Age). So technically, this isn’t an actual Batman/Thor crossover. You might be asking, “Well, why bother reprinting it?”. And honestly, that’s a good question, especially since the other facsimile issues coming out this month are more iconic comics like Showcase #4, which features the first appearance of the Flash.

While it’s not an official Marvel/DC crossover, it kind of leans into the vibe going on right now. People are absolutely loving all the crossovers the Big Two have been pumping out, and both publishers clearly want to keep riding that wave. Sure, Marvel’s Thor wasn’t even conceived yet when Batman #127 was first published. But it’s the kind of story that would hit a lot harder now that Marvel and DC are collaborating again. The facsimiles sell really well, and I have no doubt people are going to want to procure a copy of Batman #127.

So sadly, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer if you want to see the Caped Crusader interact with the God of Thunder. But for the readers who are open to a fun throwback that explores the idea, Batman #127 should have everything they want. And who knows, maybe if this sells really well, Marvel and DC will prioritize a crossover that sees these two heroes actually come together. But until then, you can see Batman take on Thor in this revived story later this year.

Are you going to buy the Batman #127 facsimile? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!