5 DC/Marvel Duos Who Need to Crossover Next

DC and Marvel are on a roll with their crossovers lately. Up until just a few months ago, there had been a nearly two-decade-long drought of DC and Marvel team-ups, but after so long, the door was finally blasted open by Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman. The Big Two weren’t content to stop there, either. DC released their own half of the crossover, and then, the companies decided to keep the train going with a crossover between Superman and Spider-Man, celebrating fifty years since their first intercompany collaboration. The companion piece, Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman, is all set to release in April, but I’m wondering if they’ll continue this even after the fact.

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DC and Marvel crossovers are a whole lot of fun, which is why I never want them to stop. Of course, if these two were going to keep the crossover train going, they’re going to need even more amazing duos to star in them. Today, we’re going to look at five pairings that have the potential to carry a crossover all on their own and provide ample room for a whole slew of others to follow suit. Without further ado, let’s crack open some crossovers.

5) Aquaman/Black Panther

It might seem strange to pair Aquaman up with someone who isn’t Namor, given that they’re both kings of the seas, but I think Aquaman and Black Panther share more similarities and potential for interesting stories. Both are still monarchs who balance the needs of their kingdoms and their dedication to being heroes. Unlike Namor, both have stayed heroes for their entire careers, even while struggling to become the man who needs to sit on the throne. Both their kingdoms are considered outsiders, and with Emperor Aquaman, both are even expanding to the stars. These two could have a very interesting discussion on the nature of kingship and heroism, being two of the wisest rulers in either universe.

4) Teen Titans/Champions

These teams are their respective company’s de facto teen superhero groups, and it’s not hard to see why. Both are staffed by the greatest young heroes of their generation and represent the better tomorrow that every hero fights for. Pairing these teams together would be a great way to explore how Marvel and DC overlap and differ in creating young heroes. A conversation between Ms. Marvel and any of the Robins, for instance, would be worth the price of admission alone. They’ve each pushed the envelope in different ways, with the Champions consistently challenging the status quo and the Teen Titans fighting to prove they belong in the adult world. Both teams are incredible, and their rosters are sure to bounce off each other beautifully.

3) Martian Manhunter/Silver Surfer

These are two of the most alienated and powerful heroes in each of their universes. Martian Manhunter and Silver Surfer both use their awesome powers to protect people that they always feel detached from, never truly fitting in. I have no doubt that these two could fight incredible cosmic threats like Despero and Thanos together, but the heart of their crossover would be emotional. They are two of the wisest heroes around, each viewing the universe as beautiful despite the untold death and cruelty they’ve seen and suffered. Their attempts to belong and overall grief would produce one of the most powerful conversations in comics, without a doubt.

2) Nightwing/Cyclops

While this could easily lead to a Bat-Family/Titans/X-Men crossover for the additional side stories, I fully believe that Nightwing and Cyclops are poised to be one of the most interesting duos across both companies. Both are some of the first heroes of their generation, and have stood on the front lines against villainy since they were kids. They’re also two of the best leaders in any universe, able to inspire entire armies to follow them into Hell covered in gasoline.

Their unique perspective on their mentors, their dreams, and their shared experiences can create an interesting dynamic, especially when their personalities are taken into account. Scott is all serious and mission-focused, while Nightwing grew out of that as he aged, becoming much more lighthearted and jovial. Nightwing might even bring the trickster out in Scott, or at least get him to chuckle. Besides, a master acrobat and a man whose spatial awareness is second to none sounds like a match made in exciting-panel heaven.

1) Wonder Woman/Thor

This one feels like a no-brainer. We saw Wonder Woman team with Captain America in an earlier crossover, and while I’d love to see more of that, the Princess of the Amazons and the God of Thunder teaming up is something that virtually has to happen. These are two of the most important characters in either universe, with Wonder Woman especially being one of the Trinity of DC heroes, and the last one to star in her own crossover. Thor, meanwhile, stands as one of Marvel’s top dogs. Both heroes are intimately tied to their mythology, being Greek and Norse, and both are immortal beings who stand up for humanity because they see the good inherent in them.

Wonder Woman and Thor were both raised as warriors, but fight for peace. Their views on how humanity should move forward versus what role the gods should play are bound to be thought-provoking and interesting. And, I mean, who doesn’t want to see Diana pick up Mjolnir and swing against some bad guys? These two could fight the toughest of mythological beasts and discuss what it means to live amongst humanity at the same time. Diana could even show Thor her dedication to truth, which is sure to evoke a great response from the once-arrogant god. They would get along and fight against the best threats in the universe, so what more could we ask for?

Which DC/Marvel duo would you love to see star in the next crossover? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!