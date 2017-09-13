Valiant Is Bringing Back ’90s Gimmick Covers (Literally) With ‘Quantum & Woody’ Relaunch

Valiant Entertainment is getting meta with fans and reviving ’90s foil covers for their upcoming Quantum & Woody #1 from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert writer Daniel Kibblesmith, artist Kano, and cover artist Julian Totino Tedesco.

No, we don’t mean that as in they are, like DC’s Dark Nights: Metal, simply releasing comics with foil covers, a prominent fad from twenty-five or so years ago. We mean that the foil itself is literally from the ’90s. Per a release from Valiant earlier today, each of the new series’ first 12 issues will also feature “Extreme Ultra-Foiil Variants,” with art by Geoff Shaw and honest-to-God ’90s foil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we say that we’re utilizing actual comics foil from the 1990s, we mean actual comics foil from the 1990s,” said Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani. “In anticipation of Quantum and Woody’s return, we scoured the earth in the search of the rarest, most obscure, most arcane comics printing practices ever produced – only to find a true ‘holy grail of holofoil’ in the wilds of Canada that had gone virtually untouched for the better part of two decades. Over the next year, we’re going to be digging deep into those lost archives and combining numerous elements – some new, some old, some reclaimed from the some of the most prominent covers of the 90s – to create what we think are some of the most dynamic, eye-catching, and artistic uses of cover enhancements in the modern era. This line is partially a tribute, partially an art project, and partially an excuse to outdo the competition with what we believe will be some of the most coveted and sought-after covers of the year – all in celebration of the energizing, heartwarming, and hilarious story being crafted by Daniel Kibblesmith and Kano.”

They also say they plan to “break variants once and for all time” with a series of ultra-rare, bizarre and one-of-a-kind ultra-foil variants.

The series itself is going to be a fresh — but not necessarily fun — start for the titular pair, whose ongoing series petered out into a number of miniseries a few years back. A revival of an ongoing series makes sense not only becuase they are some of Valiant’s best-known characters but because the pair have a TV series in the works.

“So, since we’ve seen Quantum and Woody last, they’ve become as estranged as you can be when you’re bound on the molecular level,” Kibblesmith told Entertainment Weekly. “They’re not on speaking terms – Woody shows up every morning, KLANGS, and drives off. But the crazy thing, at least for readers who know the characters, is that the fight that broke up Quantum and Woody was actually Eric’s fault. He knew Woody’s birth father was still alive, and kept it from him. So, we’re all going to find out why, and the consequences of that brotherly betrayal.”