Valiant Releases Digital Comic To Explain Their NFT Drop (Exclusive)

Valiant, never a stranger to flashy trends, is wading into the NFT market beginning this weekend, with a Punk Mambo NFT offered for sale beginning on February 20. And while most consumers don’t have any clue how NFTs work, fear not: the publisher has put together a short comics primer, using Valiant characters to explain it to you. And ComicBook has a first look at the comic, which hails from writer Darren Sanchez and Buddy Scalera, with art by Alan Robinson, colors by Lee Loughridge, and letters by A Larger World. On Sunday, the publisher will launch one of six planned NFTs, the first featuring the character of Punk Mambo.

The three-page story features a handful of Valiant’s characters, and the publisher hopes to bring some Valiant fans into the Web3/NFT marketplace, as well as making Valiant as a brand a little more appealing to people who are already at home in that space.

You can see the short below.

The launch is part of a larger campaign by Valiant to use technology to connect more with their audience. It follows on the heels of the launch of Valiant’s Discord server, which you can join to get updates on this and other Valiant goings-on. The actual site for the NFT launch is at nft.valiantentertainment.com.

Valiant also recently launched, and sold out of, a “Genesis Mint Pass,” which allows holders to get all of their NFT drops included. For everyone else, Punk Mambo claim begins February 20th, with allowlist access to purchase on February 21st, followed by the official public launch. The cost is 0.077 ETH, which translates to roughly $213 in USD.

Valiant are not the first comics publisher to experiment with NFT — or even the first mainstream one, as DC gave away some NFTs during DC FanDome last year. Still, this looks less like using NFTs as a gimmick to generate interest, and more like an earnest step into the marketplace, given the price tag and how much time and energy they’re putting into it.

