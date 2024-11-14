Power Rangers Prime Just Brought Back Another Classic ’90s Team

Power Rangers Prime #1 is finally here, and introduced fans of the franchise to a very different world, both for Rangers and everyone else. One of the biggest changes is that after Eltar came to Earth’s aid during an alien invasion, Eltar decided to stick around, ultimately colonizing the planet. They then hunted down the Power Rangers and removed them from the picture, though another ’90s team has stepped in to take their place. Spoilers are incoming for Power Rangers Prime #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you can check out our spoiler-free review right here.

An Unexpected Return

Earlier in the issue we learn about the invasion of Earth by the Beast Brigade of Gamma VII, and Earth was quickly being overwhelmed by their forces. That’s when Eltar stepped in to help, but eventually, they took over themselves, and they weren’t really fans of the Power Rangers either. In the present, the Rangers are either captured, on the run, or worse, with the issue primarily following Lauren Shiba as she tries to evade their forces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Lauren wakes up she meets Orion, who is the roommate of Mark, the student who found her in a dumpster and helped her avoid being found by Eltar security. Slightly before she wakes up we see the news on the TV, which shows how the VR Troopers…yes, the VR Troopers, have helped disrupt a band of mutants and secure a ski slope. You can see the image below.

Virtual Reality Troopers

For those who don’t remember, the VR Troopers were another superhero team brought to the screen by Saban Entertainment, the same company that also adapted Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. VR Troopers was adapted in the same way as Power Rangers, but used footage from different sources, pulling from Uchuu Keiji Shaider, Jikuu Senshi Spielban, and Choujinki Metalder, which were part of Toei’s Metal Hero Series. The show started in 1994 and would conclude in 1996.

The series followed three primary heroes, including Ryan Steele, JB Reese, and Kaitlin Star. They would end up encountering Professor Horatio Hart, who was a friend of Ryan’s father, and he would tell them about the secrets of the VR dimension. This dimension existed outside of our own, but there were forces in the VR dimension seeking to conquer both realms, led by the evil Grimlord.

Ryan, J.B., and Kaitlin were then recruited to fight back against Grimlord (who was masquerading in our dimension as Karl Ziktor) and protect both realms, and they were given the use of powered armor, weapons, and vehicles when they assumed their new identities. The show was quite popular even though it only ran for two seasons, only ending due to a lack of usable footage. It would then lead to the debut of Big Bad Beetleborgs, and now the question has to be could we also possibly see them make an appearance in this world? Only time will tell.

As for the VR Troopers, isn’t not quite clear who they are aligned with. The impression initially given hints that they are an approved superhero team that is allowed to work under Eltarian oversight, as it doesn’t seem like they are on the run like the Power Rangers were. This could just be where they aren’t aware of Eltar’s behind-the-scenes actions, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how their role plays out.

There are definitely homages to the original costumes in these versions, with Ryan’s suit being featured towards the front of the panel. Like his armor, it’s split into two different sides, though there is a big change. The original costume was split into red and blue sides, while this one is split into red and black. You can also see similarities between the other suits and their original versions, but they have more overall tweaks to the designs. You can check out the big reveal in the image above.

What did you think of VR Troopers in Power Rangers Prime? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!