We Only Find Them When They're Dead Gets a Stunning Limited Variant Cover (Exclusive)

Simone Di Meo has been stunning fans with some gorgeous work on BOOM! Studios series like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but he's about to shock even more people with his work on his new series with writer Al Ewing, titled We Only Find Them When They're Dead. The highly anticipated series hits next week, and BOOM! is celebrating with a surprise one-per-store Retailer Thank You Variant by Di Meo, which you can get your first look at in the image below. As you can see, the cover is absolutely gorgeous, so if you've been wanting to add some stunning art to the wall, this is a perfect option.

The cover puts the crew of the Vihaan II front and center, and if Di Meo knocks the cover this far out of the park, we can't wait to see what he does with the entire first issue. You can check out the cover in all its glory in the image below.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 will feature a main cover by Di Meo and variant covers by Toni Infante (Mega Man: Fully Charged), Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom), Matias Bergara (Coda), and Jenny Frison (Something Is Killing The Children).

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

"We Only Find Them When They're Dead is a concept I've been brewing for some years now, something that merges a few of my favorite things - high-concept action, world-building, quests for the meaning behind existence and heavily metaphorical science fiction - and uses them to create a universe we're building out into something truly vast, rich and strange,” Ewing said. “No matter which parts of my work you've enjoyed before, there'll be something here for you to love.”

“I had been waiting for years to work on my own sci-fi series and Al wrote a story so intense that I couldn't have asked for anything better,” Di Meo said. “Sci-fi, passion, mystery, and giant gods make these pages an absolute blast to draw.”

You can find the official description for the series below.

"Meet Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II, a spaceship that harvests resources from the giant corpses of alien gods found on the edge of human space. While other autopsy ships race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system by being the first to find a living god. But Malik’s obsession with the gods will push his crew into danger at the darkest reaches of space—unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first..."

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 hits comic stores on September 2nd.

