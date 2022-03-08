White Cat Entertainment Reveals Chris Mancini and Fernando Pinto’s Graphic Novel Long Ago and Far Away (Exclusive)

Get ready to experience a one-of-a-kind high adventure from White Cat Entertainment, as we’ve got your first look at the new graphic novel Long Ago and Far Away from comedian and podcaster Chris Mancini (Pacify Me, Comedy Film Nerds) and artist Fernando Pinto (MechaTon). Long Ago and Far Away introduces fans to Jason, who was the “Child Knight” from our world that saved the Legendary Kingdom of Elvenwood, but these days he suffers from depression and lives with his mother while running a Comic Book shop. When Elvenwood needs help once again, will he be able to become the hero he once was? Looks like we are about to find out.

Long Ago and Far Away will feature a foreword by the legendary Mark Waid, and you can find the cover to the new adventure below. Long Ago and Far Away is slated to hit stores and digital storefronts on April 12th.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of fantasy novels,” said Chris Mancini. “Growing up I read everything I could from Conan to Lord of the Rings to The Chronicles of Narnia. I was especially partial to kids from our world traveling to fantasy lands to save the day. So I always thought, what would happen to that kid once he grew up and became an adult? Would he question that it ever happened? Would he feel that his best days were behind him? What kind of person would he be? I also wanted it to be an epic fantasy comedy. That’s where it started. But as I was writing, the story became more and more personal. And as I was re-writing I realized that WAS the story. It’s really about one person finding their way again after being lost for so many years. It’s a redemption story with noble elves, sexy witches, polite black knights, naked wise men and surly ghosts.”

“I remember getting the email from Chris asking me to work with him on Long Ago and Far Away. This was awesome-getting an email from a dude whose podcast you listen to every week, asking you to work with them is never not surreal,” said Fernando Pinto. “It was as if my ipod was talking to me (Yeah I said Ipod. This was a while ago, ok?). The script was funny. Had colorful characters, cool fights, and good fantasy jokes. So I was sold. At the end of the day, dude writes good comedy and that is something I am glad I get the opportunity to bring to the page.”

You can find the official description below.

Long ago, Jason was the “Child Knight” from our world who saved the Legendary Kingdom of Elvenwood from the evil Witch-Queen, Nexis. Now, Jason is a depressed 30-year-old, lives with his mother, and runs a comic book store. Poorly. But Elvenwood needs his help once again. Will he be the hero he once was? Or will he just make things worse because he grew up to be a complete jerk?

Long Ago and Far Away is up for pre-order now from White Cat Entertainment and on Amazon Kindle.

