It's Wolverine vs. The Hulk In New Marvel Preview

Wolverine's first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181 is one of the most collectible comics ever made. Playing second fiddle to a fight between the eponymous Avenger and Wendigo, the latest Wolverine series is recreating the moment. In a new preview released by Marvel, Wolverine heads back to his family's estate where the massive battle takes place.

Though the House of Idea's "Fall of X" initiative is in full swing, the preview and synopsis from the publisher suggests this issue is the perfect jumping on point from those who've yet to tune into this series. Keep scrolling to see a preview just released by the publisher!

Wolverine #37

"HULK AND WOLVERINE—TOGETHER AGAIN! LOGAN's grand tour of the Marvel Universe begins here in the only way it could—face-to-face once more with the INCREDIBLE HULK! But will they meet as friends or enemies? And WOLVERINE hunts down his remaining THREE CLONES from BEAST's WEAPONS OF X, for in the end, there can be only one Logan! The perfect jumping on point as Wolverine's new status quo in the FALL OF X kicks into high gear!"

LEGACY #379

Written by: Benjamin Percy (Writer)

Art by: Juan Jose Ryp (Artist), Frank D'Armata (Colorist)

Cover Art by: Leinil Francis Yu (Cover Artist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Cover Colorist)

Page Count: 36 pages

Release Date: September 20, 2023