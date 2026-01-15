Wolverine Takes On a New Job in New X-Men United #1 Cover (Exclusive)

After the Age of Revelation, the X-Men are headed into a whole new era in 2026 with the upcoming Shadows of Tomorrow and while that means several exciting new solo titles in the Marvel lineup, it also is ushering in what might be the most ambitious series for the X-Men yet. Arriving in March is X-Men United #1, a new series written by Eve L. Ewing with art by Tiago Palma. The series will bring together the entire X-tapestry across different generations, factions, and eras with the introduction of a new school — Graymatter Lane. It’s an exciting time to be a fan and now, ComicBook has an exciting look at the Mike Del Mundo’s cover for the eagerly anticipated series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cover, which you can check out for yourself below, features Wolverine taking a turn at playing crossing guard, presumably for the new school. As several interesting mutant kids make their way across the street, there’s something delightful about Wolverine, clearly all suited up, wearing his crossing guard vest and making sure everyone crosses safely.

Graymatter Lane Won’t Be Your Typical X-School

While the idea of the X-Men having a school is by no means new, Graymatter Lane is much more than that. According to Marvel, the new school is “the central hub” for mutant interaction across the world and beyond. It’s founded by Emma Frost with Wolverine, Magneto, Beast, Rogue, and Storm as faculty along with guest instructors from all over the Marvel Universe and will need all hands on deck for the experience — thought not everyone is necessarily ready for another mutant school.

Here’s the official description of X-Men United #1: “Welcome to Graymatter Lane… Learn to survive the experience! ‘Build a school,’ Charles Xavier told them, and the X-Men have done so — but in a manner nobody saw coming! Welcome to Graymatter Lane, a place where mutants anywhere in the world can come together in unity to teach one another the skills needed for their survival! With the greatest of the X-Men as teachers and a campus unlike any before seen, it’s the crossroads of the X-Universe as a student body from across the globe works to take mutant kind to the next step in their evolution — and to cope with a brewing threat to all of their number!”

“X-Men United forms the center point of the mutant world,” Marvel’s Tom Brrevoort said. “Steeped in the tradition of series like Astonishing X-Men and Wolverine & The X-Men, Graymatter Lane is a place where all of the major players in the X world will come together to fight, hook up, and hash out their differences. There’ll be action, drama, faces old and new and dangers galore. Which young mutant is critically injured on the first day — and which X-Man is responsible? What secret is uncovered in Sinister’s lab? What distance-separated couple rekindles their connection? And how far will Cyclops go to bring the whole endeavor to the ground?”

X-Men United #1 goes on sale March 11th from Marvel Comics.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!