The End is Here in X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale First Look (Exclusive)

Marvel’s Age of Revelation event has brought a major change for the X-Men, introducing a new status quo where the world has been reborn in the image of the heir to Apocalypse, Doug Ramsey’s Revelation. But now, we’re reaching the end of story, one that will not only conclude the events of the future but set up how we get there in the first place and change the present Marvel Universe forever. Going on sale December 31st, X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 will change everything for the X-Men — and ComicBook as an exclusive first look.

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Ryan Stegman, X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 is a one-shot that will bring the entire Age of Revelation event to its conclusion. When it was first announced earlier this year, the Age of Revelation promised to take readers a decade into the future and into darker territory than one might have expected. It was also promised that the event would have major impact on the Marvel Universe going forward, setting up. Now, in this first look, it appears that everything is coming down to a brutal battle with major ramifications. You can check it out below.

“Ensuring The Survival of Everyone”

Details about X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 are few, but things certainly sound ominous. Marvel’s description for the one-shot comes in Revelation’s own words, words in which he claims to be doing everything he’s done for a greater good: “I have plotted the way forward for this species. For this world. For all of us. I do not do this out of anger, but of love. I do not do this for love of power, but hatred of it. I was charged with ensuring the survival of the fittest. I am ensuring the survival of everyone.”

Whatever happens with the end of the Age of Revelation, MacKay has previously teased that what happens in the stories of the Age of Revelation will have major consequences for the X-Men and the larger Marvel Universe, teasing back in July that this will decide on if it’s the start of something or the end.

“I’m extremely excited to be at the center of this event,” MacKay said previously. “We’re traveling to the alien future of Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one. We’ve been exploring a whole world, and it’s been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own!”

Everything Changes After Age of Revelation

Following the Age of Revelation’s conclusion, January will see a new chapter for the X-Men and more with the Shadows of Tomorrow. This will see the story in the present dealing with the impact of what happened in the Age of Revelation. The new initiative will see the continuation of some titles, such as Uncanny X-Men from Gail Simone and MacKay’s X-Men, and will also see new series as well, including those for Cyclops and Deadpool.

X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 goes on sale December 31st.



