DC Announces John Stewart's New Green Lantern Series

John Stewart is back to headline a new Green Lantern series this fall. There have been several heroes to wear the mantle of Green Lantern in the DC Universe, but John Stewart may be one of the most popular. While Hal Jordan is the first Green Lantern to star in his own ongoing series, John Stewart saw his popularity skyrocket thanks to the Justice League animated series. DC revealed it had plans for John Stewart when the publisher announced its two Green Lantern books at the beginning of the year. Hal Jordan's Green Lantern is already in stores, and now we find out when the John Stewart-led title will be released.

DC officially announced Green Lantern: War Journal, from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos. Set to debut in September, Green Lantern: War Journal will follow John Stewart as he's pulled back into action after attempting to retire from the world of superheroes. The series also follows developments in the backup stories for Hal Jordan's Green Lantern.

What Is John Stewart's Green Lantern: War Journal About?

A description of Green Lantern: War Journal reads, "John Stewart's time as a Green Lantern has come to an end…or so he thinks. A family tragedy calls him back home, and as John begins to reclaim the brillian career he once left behind, he tries to embrace a peaceful post-superhero life. But when a terrifying and contagious force with a mysterious connection to Oa appears on Earth, the last Green Lantern of another universe comes seeking the only warrior to face this threat and win: the immortal "Guardian and Builder," John Stewart himself! Can this brilliant but brash young Lantern help John discover the qualities that made him one of the greatest Lanterns of the entire Multiverse?"

"There have been so many great Green Lantern stories in the past, and I don't know what any of them would have said. But for this particular story I'm writing, I'm trying to find this really fun balance of epic sci-fi with epic fantasy that is inherent in the Green Lantern power set, their history, and their setting of being throughout the whole cosmos," Johnson told CBR when speaking about the series. "To me, it's this great opportunity for the DC Universe to have [its] own Jedi Order. That's what I'm after with this. Not every Green Lantern story is like that. I mean, there have been some really great Green Lantern stories, including [comics] by the great Denny O'Neil, that were much more ground-level kind of stories."

Green Lantern: War Journal #1 goes on sale September 19th. You can find the covers for the issue below.