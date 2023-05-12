Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity to Debut in Landmark 800th Issue

The Wonder Woman family is about to get a bit bigger. On Friday, IGN announced that the upcoming landmark issue Wonder Woman #800 will introduce Trinity, a new character who is the future daughter of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman. Trinity's debut will occur in a Wonder Woman #800 story written by Tom King with art by Daniel Sampere, the creative team of the upcoming Wonder Woman ongoing that launches in September. The Wonder Woman #800 story is set to set up King and Sampere's Wonder Woman #1, which takes place in the present day. While Trinity's real name and origin are currently a mystery, it's safe to assume that she will have a major impact in the future of the DC Universe.

"Hard to remember exactly, but I think I stole at least the first spark from Mitch Gerads, the brilliant artist whom I'm blessed to work with on so many things," King explained to IGN. "Mitch had a great idea for doing a sort of all ages short story to follow up on our Mister Miracle series where Jon and Damian would be babysitting Scott and Barda's kid, Jack. This got me thinking about the son of Batman and the son Superman as older brother babysitters and how really the person they should be looking after is their little sister, the daughter of Wonder Woman. I have three kids, two of whom are close in age and then one who's 5 years younger than those two, so I'm very familiar with this dynamic and its potential for comedy and drama. Super sons...and daughter. It was the kind of thing I'd want to read with them at any age. So, after I had that idea in my head, I couldn't get it out."

I'm very excited to introduce you Wonder Woman's daughter, TRINITY!



Making her debut in issue #800.

Our short story will take place in the future and will serve as a prelude for our upcoming new series coming out in September!



Who is Wonder Woman's daughter?

This is the second time that Wonder Woman has gotten a daughter in the pages of DC Comics — the older Earth-2 incarnation of Diana was the mother of Hippolyta "Lyta" Trevor-Hall. Created by Roy Thomas, Danette Thomas, and Todd McFarlane, Lyta eventually became the superheroine Fury. A version of Lyta Hall recently appeared in Netflix's The Sandman television series, where she was portrayed by Razane Jammal.

What is the new Wonder Woman series about?

In Wonder Woman #1, after a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don't comply by any means necessary. In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect.

Wonder Woman #800 is set to be released wherever comics are sold on June 20th. It will be followed by King and Sampere's Wonder Woman #1 on September 5th.