DC Announces Four New Series As Part of Dawn of DC

DC announced a number of new projects coming in May as part of their ongoing "Dawn of DC" campaign, including a new ongoing seris for John Henry and Natasha Irons. In addition to a new creative team for Wonder Woman, the announcement gives a sense for what's to come from Steelworks and Hawkgirl, plus the giant 800th issue of The Flash and a free Dawn of DC Primer, which will ship in May (the time when you expect free comics). Steelworks in particular is a book that's likely to turn some heads, as it will be written by Michael Dorn, the Star Trek: The Next Generation star who provided John Henry Irons's voice on Superman: The Animated Series.

Steelworks will feature art by Sami Basri. Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star), will be making her DC Universe debut with Hawkgirl, with artwork by Amancay Nahuelpan.

The Dawn of DC Primer promises to reveal secrets and more from the yearlong storytelling initiative. In June, following their 800th issues, both The Flash and Wonder Woman will get new creative teams: Simon Spurrier and Mike Deodato Jr. on The Flash and Eisner-winning writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere on Wonder Woman.

Here's how DC's blog describes each of the new projects (except for Wonder Woman, which we already covered at the link above, and The Flash, which we covered here):

Dawn of DC Primer: For years, Amanda Waller has seen the heroes of the DC Universe as a dangerous threat that could lead to the end of the world. Ever since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Amanda Waller has operated in the shadows to collect deadly weapons and to create an army of allies who agree with her. Now she's forced to bring some of the worst enemies of the DC Universe an offer they can't refuse. The Dawn of DC Primer, written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Leandro Fernandez, reveals Dawn of DC's secrets, threats, and connective stories in 2023 and beyond. This free special issue will be available at comic shops on May 16.

Steelworks: Michael Dorn, legendary actor and the voice of Steel in the classic Superman: The Animated Series, will be writing the not-to-be missed Steelworks with art by Sami Basri (Harley Quinn). The Metropolis of the future is here today, but can it survive a terrorist who's out for revenge against its builder, John Henry Irons—a.k.a. Steel—and his company, Steelworks…and who possesses secrets that could undo everything John has worked so hard to build?

While John's professional life is firing on all cylinders, his personal life is even better, as his on-again, off-again relationship with Lana Lang might be back on, permanently. Now he must decide whether it's time to give up being Steel once and for all. But does John even know who he would be without his superhero identity? How does the other Steel—John's niece, Natasha Irons—feel about his momentous decision? And does any of that matter if Steelworks crumbles around him when he lacks the superpowers to fight back?

Hawkgirl: A brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue begins in Hawkgirl by Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman).



Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DC Universe's greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth Metal that makes up Hawkgirl's wings and weapons. Hawkgirl will also feature a series of variant covers that recount Kendra's DC history. Hawkgirl #1 will be available on July 18 at local comic shops.

