Wonder Woman: The Birth of Trinity and What It Means for the Future

DC has been teasing big things for Wonder Woman #14, and it certainly delivered, as fans finally got the chance to find out Trinity’s origin story. While the birth has been talked about quite a bit leading up to this point, many weren’t sure exactly what would lead to those events. Now that the issue is out, not only do we have some of those answers, but we also get several teases that will have bigger implications for Trinity and Wonder Woman’s story down the line. We’re going to get into major spoiler territory from here, so you’ve been warned in case you haven’t read the issue.

A Shocking Death

Unfortunately, the origin of Trinity is preceded by the death of Steve Trevor, who is shot in cold blood by The Sovereign. That sets into motion a series of events that leads Wonder Woman to find Trevor in Hades, and she ultimately does, though isn’t able to bring him back. Instead, the two have a tearful but hopeful goodbye, and before Diana departs Trevor tells her about his grandmother, who is named Elizabeth Marston. Trevor says he always wanted to talk to her again, and then adds “I just think…her story’s like ours. It can’t end in death.”

With Trevor not returning to the living, we then move to another scene that shows us The Fates noticing something is missing. As it turns out, the reason why Trevor was still on that boat before his final destination in the previous scene was that Wonder Woman had actually taken some of Trevor’s thread and essence, and some of her thread was missing as well. They then realize this and signal the need for a new thread, saying “We’re going to need a brand new thread! Maybe something gold!”, which leads us to Wonder Woman on the beach.

A Golden Thread

We then see Wonder Woman holding those two threads in the palm of her hand, and she then closes her fist and holds them tightly. When she opens her hand, a singular golden thread appears, and that leads us to a beautiful scene that echoes Wonder Woman’s original origin.

Wonder Woman is then seen looking down at a baby made of clay, and as her mother once did, Diana says a prayer to once again bring that clay to life. As she puts the thread atop the baby’s forehead, she prays “Hippolyta, mother above. I beseech you now as you once beseeched Aphrodite. Grant this clay life. Let her be born into paradise, where she will be loved. Our Elizabeth Marston Prince.”

What It Means for the Future

This now solidifies that Trinity’s name of Elizabeth Marston Prince is due to her father being Steve Trevor, and that does come around full circle to Trinity’s present. In one of the previous backup stories she talks about the consequences to the current quest of trying to find her father, adding that “The Fates tend to seek a rather righteous vengeance” when you “rip through their threads of reality to satisfy your own whatever issues.”

That also seems to tie into Trinity’s three lassos, as in her first appearance Trinity says she is the first holder of the “three lassos of fate.” Two threads became a new golden thread as part of her birth, and since The Fates also knew about all of that happening, this is likely behind the ultimate creation of those three lassos.

There are still obviously some big questions, like how Trinity feels about her father overall. Sure she is looking for him, but why? Is it to bring him back from Hades, or is it to confront him about something? That one backup story does make a quick comment about not needing to find him, and she also makes a point in her introduction to say she is the daughter of Diana, not mentioning Steve at all. There’s also the fact that it seems she hasn’t met him yet in any of those previous backup stories, so that does seem to confirm that he is still dead in that time.

More will follow in subsequent issues, but the pieces are really starting to come together, and Wonder Woman #14 is an obviously huge addition to that mix. Let me know what you thought of Wonder Woman #14 on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!