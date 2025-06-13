Wonder Woman’s Daughter Just Got a New Mantle (And Someone Needs to Warn Batman)

Wonder Woman is in a very good place. Her two books — Absolute Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman — get a lot of attention (mostly positive for Absolute, while Wonder Woman gets the kind of attention that can only come from being written by Tom King). Wonder Woman fans have seen the death of Steve Trevor, the birth of Wonder Woman’s daughter Trinity, and the future of Wonder Woman and the Amazons in the Wonder War. It’s an exciting time to be a Wonder Woman fan, and DC has added another book to the Wonder Woman title line-up, with Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 giving readers an amazing adventure starring three different versions of Trinity from across the time stream meeting up.

It all starts with Lizzie, the youngest version of Trinity, depressed about not having a father. She’s joined by a teenage version of herself, and the two of them end up going into the future to meet their adult self. Of course, this causes some time travel shenanigans, which is the main impetus of the story, but we also learn about a little something about the progression of Trinity as a superhero. In her teenage years she takes up a familiar mantle, but what’s really interesting is the name that Lizzie wants to use as her superhero name, and it’s one that Batman might have a thing or two to say about.

Trinity Become Wonder Girl as a Teenager

Lizzie’s sadness over her lack of a paternal figure all started because Damian Wayne and Jon Kent, her babysitters, were talking about who would win in a fight between their fathers. Lizzie goes outside to use a swing, and is met by an older version of herself. This older version of Lizzie tells her a bit of her future — that she’ll become Wonder Girl. Wonder Girl is a mantle with an interesting history. Many DC fans know about Wonder Girl because of Donna Troy and Cassie Sandsmark (a few because of Yara Flor), but a lot of fans don’t know the actual origin of Wonder Girl. In the beginning, Wonder Girl was introduced to be Wonder Woman’s Superboy — they were the adventures of Diana as a young girl on Paradise Island. When the Teen Titans were created, someone remembered Wonder Girl but not the specifics of the character, and placed her on the team. This is where Donna Troy came from, as they had to create a new identity and a new character history in order to make Wonder Girl work in the Teen Titans.

Lizzie becoming Wonder Girl at some point in the future makes total sense. Lizzie was just born in continuity, and we’ve already seen Diana carrying her young daughter with her. There have been some variant covers that show her bringing Lizzie into battle with her. Diana is almost certainly going to train Lizzie as a hero, and that would mean allowing her to become Wonder Girl. So, it wasn’t that surprising when Lizzie revealed that her older self was Wonder Girl. However, we also learned the superhero name that young Lizzie, dressed in her Robin costume, wanted to use (and technically is using in this adventure even if she keeps it to herself) — Wonder Robin. Lizzie is apparently a Batman fan, and has been seen in her Robin costume in some of the Trinity back-up stories from earlier in King’s run. Lizzie’s destiny is to become Wonder Girl, and eventually graduate to Trinity when she becomes an adult. However, deep in her heart, Lizzie Marston Prince has always wanted to be a Robin.

Trinity’s One of the Best Young Characters in Comics

One of the great things about Trinity has been the stories of her childhood that we’ve gotten out of Trinity back-up stories in Wonder Woman. There’s an exuberance to her that any parent will recognize from their own children. Children in comics don’t always feel real. Sometimes, they’re much more annoying than actual children are and other times they’re just written as little adults. Trinity has always felt like a child, and that’s part of what made her adventures so much fun. Her wanting to be called Wonder Robin is the perfect example of this.

To begin with, little kids love Batman. Now, imagine if that little kid was baby sat by Damian Wayne and got to hang out in Wayne Manor. One of the things about the Bat-Family that appeals to children is that they are an actual family. Maybe Lizzie liked the idea of having so many people around her. Or maybe she just really thought that the Robin costume was cooler than a Superboy costume. Either way, her wanting to be Wonder Robin, combining her family name with one of her mentors is definitely something a child like Lizzie would do.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 is on sale now.