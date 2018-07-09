WWE #21 Puts The Phenomenal Spotlight On A.J. Styles

The Phenomenal One A.J. Styles is getting his time in the spotlight thanks to BOOM! Studios, and it all kicks off in WWE #21.

The series is finishing up an arc surrounding Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, paving the way for a new storyline that will go behind the scenes of A.J. Styles’ big WWE debut and subsequent journey to becoming a two time WWE Champion. This is the latest in BOOM! Studios Road to San Diego spotlight, which after all 10 days will reveal a host of exciting announcements and projects before heading into this year’s Comic-Con.

A.J. made his debut as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble and has since had thrilling feuds with Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, and most recently Shinsuke Nakamura, and all of it is fair game in the new arc.

“There’s no doubt that AJ Styles is one of the most incredible WWE Superstars fans have ever seen and this story gives readers a chance to learn just how he became so…Phenomenal,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios.

WWE #21 will be written by Dennis Hopeless and drawn by Serg Acuna. The issue will feature a cover by Dan Mora (which you can see above) as well as variant covers by Adam Riches (G.I. Joe), Brent Schoonover (Astonishing Ant-Man) and Marco D’Alfonso (I Am Groot).

You can find the official description of the issue below and the exclusive full trailer announcement can be found in the video above.

“WWE #21 follows the worldwide journey of WWE Superstar AJ Styles in his quest to WWE. For the first time, go behind the scenes of his biggest matches as he shows the WWE Universe why he is called ‘The Phenomenal One.’”

Styles has actually already worked with BOOM! Studios in their 2017 Royal Rumble issue which featured a glimpse at his big debut, and it’s a moment he’ll never forget.

“As far as the Royal Rumble and me making my debut, there was nothing like it ever in my career,” Styles told ComicBook.com. “The eruption of the crowd and me being just blown away by that. Man, it’s a moment in time that I will never forget and probably one of the biggest moments of my career.”

WWE #21 hits comic stores on October 3rd and can be pre-ordered at your local comic store starting September 10th.