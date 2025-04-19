Steam Has a New 98-Rated Game (And It’s Free)

A new Steam game released just the past few weeks has a 98 Steam User Review rating, which in turn gives it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to a whopping 98 percent of the 18,062 user reviews of the game rating said game positively. To this end, it is one of the best Steam games of the year so far, and it is free to download and keep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The free Steam game in question is ENA: Dream BBQ, an exploration adventure game from developer ENA Team and publisher Joel G. The game is the first game in a planned series, which is perhaps why it is free. It appears the strategy is to cultivate a very large, interested audience to sell subsequent sequels. That said, this is just speculation. What is not speculation is that the free game is better than most paid games released on Steam this year.

For those that may recognize the name ENA, but can’t quite remember why, you have probably seen it on YouTube. More specifically, it is a popular surrealist animated series on YouTube. To this end, the creator, the aforementioned Joel G, has over one million subscribers, and the most popular episode has 21 million views. This is to say, this is not a random Steam release garnering attention out of nowhere.

“ENA! We’ve got work to do, so quit daydreaming and pay attention! And don’t you DARE get involved in any predicaments along the way… got it,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “Play as ENA as she searches for the Boss that everyone wants to be. Explore strange worlds, take on side gigs, and meet both sweet and sour characters along the journey.”

Play video

“I’ve known ENA series for a very long time and I have been waiting this game since it was announced,” reads one of the aforementioned Steam User Reviews. “I am really happy that it finally released! The story, the voice acting, the art style, they are all very perfect, also finding the secrets is really fun and some achievements are pretty challenging.”

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out this popular new free game will be happy to know the Steam page lists it as “Verified” for Steam Deck. This means it has been tested by Valve, who can ensures it “works great with the built-in controls and display” of the Steam Deck.

For more Steam coverage — including everything from the latest Steam news, to the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and the latest Steam deals — click here.