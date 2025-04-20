Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster Download Size Leaks and It’s Massive

If you’re planning on playing the all but confirmed Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake, you may want to start clearing space right now. Bethesda is one of the most beloved RPG developers on the planet and many have longed to see some of their best games get re-released with better graphics, gameplay, and more. Unfortunately, Bethesda has really only given us re-releases of Skyrim for the last decade and a half. Games like Fallout 3 and Oblivion have been left in the dust, but that may not last much longer, much to the joy of fans everywhere. It seems like some of these classics are being remade for new hardware.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has been rumored for a remake or remaster since the start of 2025. The game was seemingly largely developed in secret outside of Bethesda by a studio named Virtuos, a company that does a lot of work in helping port games and offers additional support work on a lot of major titles. While it was nothing more than a rumor at the start of the year, recent leaks have offered full blown screenshots and artwork for the remaster. Needless to say, it’s pretty legit, but the question has been when it will be released. Well, all signs point to the Oblivion remake releasing as soon as this week!

Not much is known about how extensive this remake is outside of existing rumors, but the leaked screenshots definitely indicate a major visual overhaul that puts it on par with a modern day release. Similarly, it’s expected that the gameplay has been retooled to make it more in line with what gamers expect from a game today. It’s believed that Oblivion will be shadow dropped tomorrow, April 21st and will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, with a Game Pass launch on supported platforms.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster Download Size Leaked

the elder scrolls iv: oblivion

While we don’t know pricing or exact release times, one detail has trickled out. Dataminers X0XLEAK and Kran on Twitter have discovered that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster/Remake will be a whopping 120 GBs. It appears this information was discovered in relation to the PC version of the game, so it’s possible the console versions will be different. However, with the PC version being this hefty, it wouldn’t be shocking if the console release takes up more than 100 GBs of storage. As of right now, none of this is confirmed, so you can still take it with a grain of salt. There’s also the chance of a separate day one update that increases the size, but that’s purely speculative.

Filesize: 120 GB pic.twitter.com/0ihuDAwT8y — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) April 20, 2025

Either way, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster or Remake is expected to include the game’s expansive DLC collection. This is a pretty big game in terms of content and it wouldn’t be surprising if Bethesda opens up the console versions to support mods like Fallout 4 and Starfield. So, you can expect to get a pretty meaty game if you’ve never had the opportunity to play it. If you are looking to play the original version of Oblivion, it’s still available on PC and Xbox through Game Pass. It’s a great RPG regardless of its age and worth experiencing. Hopefully, the remake does a good job of giving fans the experience that they have longed for.

There are rumors that a Fallout 3 remaster is also in the works, though nothing has been confirmed. This was leaked a couple of years ago and is supposedly still in development, but it’s possible that it won’t see the light of day for a while. Perhaps if this Oblivion remaster does well, we will get more of these types of re-releases for games like Fallout: New Vegas.

Are you going to pick up the Oblivion remaster/remake? Let me know in the comments!