Xbox Games Just $0.99 in Special Sale Ending Soon

Some Xbox One games, Xbox 360 games, and Xbox Series X games are only $0.99 in a new set of special Microsoft Store deals that end as soon as April 22. Included in the $0.99 Xbox games are some former Game of the Year contenders, AAA games, and a few indie games. Of course, those after the latest and greatest Xbox games are not only going to find a single one of these games is available for $0.99. Not even close. However, there are certainly some games worth picking up at this price point.

Perhaps the best of these $0.99 deals on the Xbox Store are the pair of deals for two different Battlefield games. More specifically, Battlefield 1 has been discounted from $19.99 to $0.99. By the account of most Battlefield fans, Battlefield 1 is the last great Battlefield game from EA and DICE. Meanwhile, the same exact deal is also available for Battlefield 4, one of the all-time great Battlefield games.

The next most notable $0.99 deal is for one of the best Xbox 360 games ever released. More specifically, Playdead’s Limbo has been discounted from $9.99 to $0.99. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is the predecessor to 2016’s Inside, and was released in 2010. Upon release, it garnered a 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of that year.

Other Xbox games currently only $0.99 on the Microsoft Store include Jetboard Joust, Beast Quest, Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure, Grood, Tyd wag vr Niemand, and No Thing. There are also various Capcom Arcade games on sale for $0.99, however, you need the Capcom Arcade downloader to launch these games. These downloaders are free, but there is an added step to be cognizant of. Meanwhile, the Capcom Arcade games are only normally $1.99, so the deals aren’t as noteworthy.

As noted, these deals end at various times. Some are set to expire in the new few days, while others will be available until the start of May. Meanwhile, it is important to note each of these deals come from the Microsoft Store, and thus are digital only. Those who prefer physical Xbox games will find nothing in this sale.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it all pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass — click here.