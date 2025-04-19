Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Port of 2025’s Second Biggest Game

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has revealed an upcoming port of what is 2025’s second biggest and best-selling game, at least so far. So far, Monster Hunter Wilds has been undeniably the best-selling game of the year. No other game even comes close to the Capcom RPG in this regard. Meanwhile, 2025 has also been a year of indie hits on Steam. The greatest examples of this are R.E.P.O. and Schedule I.

The second best-selling game of the year though, at least based on the data that has been provided (the data is unfortunately far from complete), is Assassin’s Creed Shadows. While the new Assassin’s Creed game has proven controversial, it is still an Assassin’s Creed game, a series with substantial mainstream penetration and that has been racking in the money for Ubisoft for many years.

Right now, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is only available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, but we now know it is Nintendo Switch 2 bound. And we know this not from an official announcement from Ubisoft or Nintendo, but courtesy of PEGI, the organization responsible for rating games for release in Europe. And today, it published a Nintendo Switch 2 Assassin’s Creed Shadows rating.

Not only does this confirm that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but seemingly confirms it is coming to the Nintendo console in the near future, possibly in time for its launch. And this is reasonable to expect because a rating board like PEGI doesn’t rate a game or port for release until said game or port is nearing release.

For Nintendo fans unfamiliar with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it is the latest Assassin’s Creed game released by Ubisoft back on March 20. It is notably the 14th major installment in the series, and garnered Metacritic scores between 79 and 85 upon release.

“Experience an epic historical action-adventure story set in feudal Japan,” reads an official description of the game. “Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan.”

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Nintendo, Ubisoft, nor PEGI — have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release on June 5, 2025, priced at $450. For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.

