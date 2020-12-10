An X-Men Character Loses an Eye in The Most Brutal Way

✖

The Hellfire Club is built on political and organizational maneuvering, but Sebastian Shaw took things too far when he ambushed Kate Pryde, killing the Red Queen. Once she was brought back it was only a matter of time before Shaw was dealt with, and while X of Swords pushed that off a bit, the time for the reckoning is finally here, and it was worth the wait. Obviously spoilers incoming for Marauders #16, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned. In case you were worried that Kate, Emma Frost, and others would go easy on him, the good news is that did not happen in the least, and it cost him an eye in the most brutal way, though that's not all.

Things begin with Kate and Emma showing up at Sebastian's door as Kate clocks him in the nose, and while his power of absorbing and redirecting kinetic energy would typically make this fruitless, Emma shoots him and takes away his powers in the process. After a kick to the groin from Kate, they start to make him hurt a different way, drinking and shattering his expensive liquor collection.

After a shot to the neck from Kate, Sebastian is offered a deal to avoid exile like Sabretooth, but he refuses. He explains that he really did it for Kate, showing her she was truly a mutant in the process, but Kate tells him she is not the only aggrieved party. Storm then shows up with Lockheed, who was also left for dead by Shaw. Emma tells him she has negotiated on his behalf a settlement with Lockheed, who demanded blood but not will only acquire a taste of what he wanted.

Lockheed then charges at Shaw, ripping out his eye and then spitting it into the fireplace. Now beaten and missing an eye, things get worse for Shaw, as he unknowingly drinks the same poison he ended up peddling, and if he survives he will live i his broken body until he dies. If he dies, well, Storm will take it upon herself to delay his resurrection for as long as she deems necessary.

Marauders #16 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Stefano Caselli, colors by Edgar Delgado, and letters by Cory Petit. You can find th description for 'A Reckoning' below.

"Kate Pryde was murdered. Sebastian Shaw did it. Time for the Red and White Queens to take the Black King."

Marauders #16 is in comic stores now.