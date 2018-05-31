Exclusive: Frank Miller Reveals Special ‘Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius’ Pin-Up

King Darius has finally fallen, but little does Athens know that his son will be an even greater foe. His ascension continues in Frank Miller‘s latest from Dark Horse, an issue that will also include a special pin-up.

The Greek rebellion has managed to do what many other armies could never accomplish, taking down King Darius. That’s cause for celebration in many forms, including a brand new pin-up that will be included in Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander #3. The pin-up was drawn by Miller and features colors by Alex Sinclair, and you can check out the stunning image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it isn’t the pin-up featured above, you can also grab a copy of the issue #1 variant from any convention that Dark Horse attends, but only while supplies last.

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander #3 is written and drawn by Frank Miller, with colors by Alex Sinclair. You can find the official description for the issue below.

“On a military campaign to silence a Greek rebellion, Xerxes, the Persian Prince, watches his father, King Darius, fall in battle. While his newly-inherited fleet retreats toward home, Xerxes’ hatred is cemented toward Athens! Xerxes will prevail. Greeks will fall and everything that lives will worship Xerxes.”

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander is a companion piece to Miller’s celebrated 300, which followed the journey of King Leonidas and his army of Spartans as they tried to take on the mighty army of Xerxes. Now Xerxes gets the spotlight, but Darius’ time hasn’t come to an end just yet.

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander #1 is in stores now, and you can find the official description below.

“Frank Miller returns to the world of 300 with this sprawling historical epic! Persian King Xerxes sets out to conquer the world to avenge his father Darius’s defeat and create an empire, unlike anything the world has ever seen . . . Until the hardy Greeks produce a god king of their own, Alexander the Great.”

Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander #3 hits stores on June 6.