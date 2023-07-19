Zorro: Sean Gordon Murphy Reveals New Comics Series

Hype surrounding Sean Gordon Murphy’s new Zorro series is gaining considerable steam; Wednesday, Massive Publishing announced it’s publishing the fan-favorite creator’s licensed series. Ahead of its October release, Murphy will be on-hand at San Diego Comic-Con this week to sign exclusive posters at Massive’s booth.

“The idea for this book is Don Quixote meets Narcos, told in a contemporary setting,” Murphy says of Zorro: Man of the Dead. “Diego is a young man who’s convinced that he’s Zorro—as a child, he had a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraces the 200 year old legend of Zorro by putting on the mask, training with the sword, and waging a war against the Narcos to free his people.”

Founded last year, Massive Publishing has been making waves with comic collectors with its Whatnot Publishing imprint.

About Massive Publishing:

“Massive Publishing was founded by Michael Calero, Trevor Richardson, and Kevin Roditeli, which launched with its first imprint Whatnot Publishing in 2022, a licensing collaboration with the social commerce platform, Whatnot. After distributing over 800,000 units to retailers in their first six months, Massive was added to the Deluxe Publisher Tier of Diamond Comic Distributors, the world’s largest distributor of comics, graphic novels, and pop culture merchandise. Massive recently announced the launch of its flagship line with its first title being Sean Gordon Murphy’s five-issue limited series, The Plot Holes (August, 2023) Also announced, two new imprints, ‘Overlook’, a horror imprint helmed by writer Cullen Bunn, and the CEO of Hustle & Heart Films, Heath Amodio; and ‘Kingwood Comics’, David Crownson’s imprint focused on Black creators and characters. Crownson’s Harriet Tubman, Demon Slayer will debut at retail this September and is currently being adapted into a live-action series on Disney+.”

The first issue of Zorro: Man of the Dead is set to hit Kickstarter this October.