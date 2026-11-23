Black Friday week is finally upon us, with huge sales running at just about every retailer from Amazon to Best Buy. We’ve been working tirelessly to find the best deals at all of them, and Walmart has one on LEGO sets you shouldn’t miss, as many kits are 50% off MSRP.

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Not only are the LEGO sets in this sale a great deal, but several are sold out on LEGO.com. Some are also already retired, including the Millennium Falcon, so this could be your last chance to find them at a good price.

Walmart Black Friday LEGO Deals

There are quite a few LEGO sets included in the sale, but our top picks are mostly Star Wars, as the discounts are too good to ignore. Here are the ones you should pick up today if you’ve been keeping an eye on them. If you prefer to shop the full sale, you can do that here.

$35 (was $69.99)

Jango Fett’s Helmet was already well-priced at its $69.99 MSRP, but it’s reduced to just $35 in Walmart’s sale, making it a must-buy. Measuring 8.5 inches high, 4.5 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, it’s the perfect “not too big and not too small” size and can fit on a bookshelf easily.

This build has 616 pieces and is recommended for builders 18 and up. The build includes a black stand for display and a name card, which gives it those classy museum vibes.

$269.99 (was $289.99)

LEGO has made quite a few models of Han Solo’s trusty bucket of bolts. This one is #75257, which is already retired and can no longer be purchased on LEGO.com. This one features rotating top/bottom turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp, and an opening cockpit for an action-packed play experience. You can also fit two mini-figures in the bottom turret, which is handy since this set comes with seven, including Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, Boolio, D-O, and R2-D2.

Peek inside to see a cargo area complete with a navigation computer and a rotating chair, a hidden smuggling compartment, and a hyperdrive. It also includes a couch and a Dejarik hologame table, galley, bunk, and the hyperdrive’s repair kit. This set contains 1,351 pieces and is suitable for builders nine years old and up.

$35 (was $69.99)

Star Wars is known for having some of the coolest ships in any galaxy, and Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle fits perfectly into the mix. This distinctive build measures 10.5 inches high, 5 inches long, and 17.5 inches wide in flight mode, and a matching black stand is part of the build. You also get a plaque to display.

At 386 pieces, this build is not overly complex, but LEGO suggests that builders 18 and up take it on. If you have a child who wants to build it, you could do it together. This is a timed deal and already 70% gone as I write this, so if you want it, act quick!

$62.99 (was $69.99)

The iconic Mandalorian Helmet is slightly smaller than Jango Fett’s, at 7 inches high, 4 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep, but the two would still look great side by side. It comes with a black stand you build yourself and a plaque.

This build contains 584 pieces and is recommended for builders 18 and up. It’s part of LEGO’s Star Wars helmet collection, which also includes the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver, Kylo Ren, the AT-AT Driver, and Darth Vader, to name a few. Several are already retired and out of stock on LEGO’s website, so if you want them, you’ll need to go on a hunt.

$30 (was $59.99)

Paul Walker’s vivid orange ride is synonymous with The Fast and the Furious, and now you can build it for just $30. Normally $59.99, this build is planned to be retired soon and sold out on LEGO.com. This is a great opportunity to get it for 50% off.

This build features a 6-cylinder engine, steering, an opening hood, and a removable Targa top roof. It measures 3 inches high, 11.5 inches long, and 5 inches wide, and has 810 pieces. LEGO recommends it for builders nine years old and up.