There’s still over a week to go until Black Friday, but the early deals for collectors and gamers are already out in full force. There are also a few to keep an eye on next week. LEGO kicks off its Insiders Weekend on November 21, which offers exclusive discounts to members, and Nintendo launches its Switch 2 deals starting November 22 (which include a $50 discount on the Switch 2/Mario Kart World bundle!).

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As our resident Crate expert, I’ve dug deep into all the Early Black Friday deals out there on LEGO, Funko POP!, video games, action figures, and more. We’ll keep updating this list through Cyber Monday (November 30), but check out all the deals you can already score right now.

Black Friday LEGO Deals

LEGO — LEGO’s Insiders Weekend kicks off on November 21 and will offer exclusive deals. Members who spend $250 during the event can get the LEGO Retro Jukebox and the LEGO Winter Snow Globe for free. They’ll also get access to two special sweepstakes events: Winning Your Wishlist and Winning One Million Loyalty Points.

Walmart has discounts of up to 50% off LEGO sets for Black Friday. A few of my top picks are the Star Wars: A New Hope 25th Anniversary Millennium Falcon, the Star Wars AT-AT Walker, and the Harry Potter Diagon Alley set. Most items ship for free.

Amazon — Many LEGO sets are included in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale with discounts up to 43% off, like the Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure, Pikachu and Poké Ball, and the SMART Play: Mos Eisley Cantina.

Costco — The warehouse retailer has several exclusive LEGO bundles that will save you money, and they are all online only. The LEGO Marvel Iron Man & Spider-Man Bundle is $199.99, which is $30 cheaper than buying the kits individually.

GameStop — GameStop Pro Members get 5% off all LEGO purchases, as well as monthly $5 rewards, double purchase limits on most trading card products, and more. You can sign up here.

Black Friday Funko Deals

Funko — The official site has Black Friday deals up to 70% off on everything from single figures to ornaments and T-shirts. Tons of POP! figures are $4.50 from franchises like DC, Disney, Star Wars, and more.

Entertainment Earth — While the retailer isn’t offering markdowns on specific Funko figures, it is running a holiday sale for shoppers who spend $125 or more. They’ll score $25 off, meaning you can buy $125 worth of Funkos for $100.

Walmart — Walmart has select discounts on Funko POP! figures, including Spider-Man (Integrated Suit), Jason from Friday the 13th, and Harry Potter & Hedwig.

Amazon — Quite a few POP! figures are included in Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, with discounts up to 40%. We spotted LeBron James, Percy Jackson, and Queen’s Freddie Mercury, but there’s plenty more to see on the website.

Hot Topic — Selected Funko POP! figures are 20% off, like God of War Kratos with Mimir’s Head, Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom, and Naruto Shippuden Jiraiya.

Box Lunch — POP! figures are full price, but they are all eligible for an Early Black Friday BOGO deal, so you can save quite a bit by filling up your virtual cart. Shipping is free if you spend $75 or more.

GameStop — GameStop Pro Members get 5% off all Funko POP! purchases, and many are eligible for a Buy 2, Get 1 Free deal that the retailer is currently running.

Black Friday Video Game Deals

Best Buy — Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale is offering up to 60% off video games and accessories and 20% off SteelSeries gaming accessories when you buy two.

Walmart — There are a few standout deals at Walmart that we aren’t seeing elsewhere, like this sweet Arcade Classics WWE arcade cabinet for $399.99 (was $449.99). You’ll also find deals on games for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, as well as controllers, accessories, and more.

Amazon — There are lots of deals on everything from video games to accessories in Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale. Saving 25% on PlayStation DualShock controllers is a great deal, but there’s plenty more to see here.

Costco — One of Costco’s best video game deals is on the PlayStation 5 Digital Slim Console with a pair of White DualSense Controllers for $649.99. You’ll also find several home arcade cabinets on sale, like the Arcade1Up Sonic the Hedgehog Home Arcade Machine for $539.99 (was $639.99).