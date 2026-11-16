PS5 DualSense Controllers Drop to Their Lowest Prices Yet in PlayStation’s Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is on November 27, but the early deals are already out in full force, including huge sales at Walmart and Best Buy. Now PlayStation is joining the mix with its own early Black Friday sale, offering up to 75% off games and accessories, including amazing deals on DualSense controllers you won’t want to miss.

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You can get the PlayStation Black Friday sale prices at several retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and Target. Not all retailers will have the same items in stock, so make sure to browse them all if you’re looking for a controller in a certain color.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

$54.99+ (was $74.99)

DualSense controllers are a pricey investment at $74.99, so this sale is a great opportunity to replace old ones or pick up new ones you’ve had your eye on. It includes a wide range of colors, including Midnight Black, White, Gray Camouflage, Starlight Blue, Cosmic Red, and Galactic Purple.

The Chroma and ombre colors are more expensive than the solid colors, but you can also get a good deal on them. The Chromas are marked down from $79.99 to $59.99, and the ombre colors are marked down to $64.99 from $84.99. There’s also a great discount on the DualSense Edge, which comes with a storage case. It’s $30 off, taking the price down from $199.99 to $169.99.

Also, here’s a pro tip: if you want to save even more, check to see if your local store of choice sells open-box items. Best Buy does, and items in excellent condition can be even lower than the sale price.