Crocs are the most unlikely success story, once openly made fun of as one of the ugliest shoes on the market. Somehow, over time, the comfort outweighed the ridicule, and now everyone wears them. We even have things like Pokémon Crocs. What a time to be alive!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokémon Crocs come in four styles in both kids’ and adult sizes, and all four are in stock at Crocs right now. But what’s even more awesome is that several of these products are on sale as part of Crocs’ Up to 60% Off sale.

Available Now | $2-$84.99

The four styles in this collection are the Poké Ball Classic Clog, the Pikachu Classic Clog, the Jigglypuff Classic Platform Clog, and the Gengar Classic Clog. Three of the four styles have character faces on the front, but they can be removed if you prefer to decorate them with Jibbitz instead.

Of the four, the only pair on sale is the Poké Ball Classic Clog, which is marked down to $54.99 from its usual price of $69.99. As of the time of this writing, all sizes are still in stock, but we don’t expect them to hang around for long.

There are also several Jibbitz packs available in the Pokémon collection, or you can buy them individually if you prefer. All the Pokémon Jibbitz are on sale, with the exception of the individual Piplup (but another version comes in several of the packs). The packs, which normally range in price from $19.99 to $24.99, are all on sale for $7, and the individual Jibbitz are marked down to $2.

You can choose from four different 5-packs, including the Pokémon 5-Pack with Pikachu, Eevee, Gengar, Togepi, and Piplup, the Pokémon Variety 5-Pack with Pikachu, Ditto, Piplup, Meowth, and Cubone, the Pokémon Character 5-Pack with Pikachu, Eevee, Togepi, Vulpix, and Jigglypuff, and the Elevated Pokémon 5-Pack with classic symbols like the Poké Ball and Pikachu’s tail and silhouette.

There are some other fandom items included in the sale, like the Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue-Eyes White Dragon Echo Clog, which is on sale for $67.99 (was $89.99), and the Yoshi Classic Clog, on sale for $54.99 (was $79.99).

The best opportunity to clean up in this sale is on Jibbitz. Many are marked down to $2 or less from franchises like Animal Crossing, Harry Potter, Minecraft, Dragon Ball Z, and more. You can see all the fandom picks on sale here.