Entertainment Earth’s Holiday Sale Offers Rare Discounts on In-Stock Collectibles

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and there’s a sale everywhere you look. But if you’re in a fandom and you enjoy collecting, we highly recommend Entertainment Earth’s holiday sale, which can save you $25 on orders $125 and up. Most amazing of all, it’s on everything on the website that’s in stock, meaning you have a lot to choose from.

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Another bonus is that all orders over $79 qualify for free shipping. If you’re already planning to spend $125 or more, you’ve got that nailed, so you’ll save even more. It’s a great excuse to pick up an expensive figure you’ve been eyeing or stock up on ones you missed out on.

Since Entertainment Earth has an overwhelming number of products to choose from, we’ve made a list of our favorite picks from its major categories. Read on for some recommendations!

Entertainment Earth exclusives can sell out quickly, so it’s typically a good idea to grab them the moment they’re listed. Some are still in stock, and if you want any, they’re all included in the sale. We recommend using the deal to pick up a case of figures you’ve been considering, like DC Super Powers Wave 16. We also love this striking black-and-white Hellboy statue, which is limited to 1,500 pieces.

While Entertainment Earth has tons of anime figures to choose from, our highlight in this section is the anime-themed LEGO kits. Rayquaza and Pikachu and Poké Ball from Pokémon are available, as well as Garp’s Marine Battleship, Dorry vs Brogy Giants of Little Garden, and Battle at Drum Castle from One Piece, which gives you a great opportunity to save on one (or several!).

Another one of my picks is this Neon Genesis Evangelion Fantastics Series Rei Ayanami Entry Plug Interior Model Kit. Eva is my favorite anime of all time, and I can’t resist a really good figure from the series. I also love to build model kits, so it’s a must-have for me.

LEGO collectors will also want to keep an eye out for Marvel-themed LEGO they can save on in this sale, like the Spider-Man Hero Figure and the Iron Man Mark 3 Collector’s Edition. The Spider-Man: Homecoming Iron Man Mark 47 DLX Action Figure is another one of my picks, as it’s gorgeous and features an amazing 48 points of articulation.

On the DC side, the Batman: The Animated Series Harley Quinn 1:6 Scale Action Figure from Mondo is easily my top pick. I’m a hardcore Harley fan, and this figure is an absolute beauty. You can also save on a case of the DC Super Powers Wave 14 or Wave 15 figures and still afford to spend a bit more before you hit the $125 threshold.

LEGO picks from Star Wars in stock at Entertainment Earth include the Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn, Boba Fett, Imperial Remnant AT-AT with INT-4, and Grogu, just to name a few. Getting the $25 off any of them would mean getting the best price currently available anywhere on these sets.

My other favorite item is this enormous 18-inch bank shaped like Grogu holding his famous cup. It’s actually four inches taller than the real Grogu puppet, but if you’re a hardcore fan, you’ll be in love with it as I am.