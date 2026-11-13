Best Buy’s Huge Early Black Friday Sale is Live: Here Are the Best Deals Worth Buying

Best Buy kicks off the next leg of its early Black Friday promotions on November 13. This quick event runs from November 13 to November 15 and offers major discounts across a ton of gift-worthy categories, including computers, laptops, phones, video game accessories, TCGs, and more.

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The retailer is also running a three-day doorbuster sale, so different items will be discounted each day. Today’s sale includes eight products, including a TV at 50% off, a $120 discount on the Bose SoundLink Max SE portable Bluetooth speaker, and Skullcandy over-the-ear headphones at more than 50% off. While these are in stock at the time of this writing, they can sell out at any minute, so be aware they may be out of stock later today.

Best Buy Early Black Friday Doorbusters (Day One)

In addition to the doorbuster items, Best Buy also has a Deal of the Day section. Today’s selection focuses on PCs and laptops from Acer, Microsoft, HP, and Lenovo, with discounts up to $850. Our top pick is the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop. With an OLED 16-inch touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465, 32GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a steal at $999.99 (normally $1,849.99).

Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday Deals

Best Buy’s deals are stacked this year, offering major savings on everything from major tech like TVs and PCs to video game controllers, cameras, AirTags, and more. We’ve broken out our picks for the top ten best deals below. If you want any of them, we suggest you act quickly because stock is limited.

Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals

One of our top picks from Best Buy’s sale is its Apple products. You can save up to $250 on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, $45 on Apple AirPods 4, $80 on the Apple AirPods Max 2, and $150 on the Apple Mac mini Desktop. I own the Mac mini and use it as my work computer, and it’s truly a pleasure—not to mention it looks fantastic in my minimal desk setup.

All these popular products are known for their quality performance, and while they aren’t cheap, this sale makes them more affordable. You’ll get tons of use out of them if they’re for you, and if they’re for a gift, you can feel secure knowing you’re giving someone a truly fantastic present.

Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday Video Game Deals

Gamers are stressed these days as we watch the prices of everything from consoles to PCs go up. There are definitely some opportunities to ease that with this sale, especially if you’re looking for a desktop PC. There are also some killer deals on monitors, and if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a big, honking curved monitor, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is $750 off.

Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday TCG Deals

TCG players might be surprised to find any deals on cards in Best Buy’s sale, considering how hard it is to find cards at MSRP in the first place. There are great sales on several products in the Magic: The Gathering Marvel line, including $40 off Commander Decks and $25 off the Super Heroes Bundle. The K-Pop Demon Hunters TCG and Riftbound League of Legends TCG are also on sale.