Best Buy’s Huge Early Black Friday Sale is Live: Here Are the Best Deals Worth Buying

Best Buy kicks off the next leg of its early Black Friday promotions on November 13. This quick event runs from November 13 to November 15 and offers major discounts across a ton of gift-worthy categories, including computers, laptops, phones, video game accessories, TCGs, and more.
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The retailer is also running a three-day doorbuster sale, so different items will be discounted each day. Today’s sale includes eight products, including a TV at 50% off, a $120 discount on the Bose SoundLink Max SE portable Bluetooth speaker, and Skullcandy over-the-ear headphones at more than 50% off. While these are in stock at the time of this writing, they can sell out at any minute, so be aware they may be out of stock later today.
Best Buy Early Black Friday Doorbusters (Day One)
- Bose SoundLink Max SE Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $229 (was $349)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16″ 2K Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 2024, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD) — $649.99 (was $999.99)
- LG 55″ Class B6E OLED AI 4K Smart webOS TV — $699.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Meta Quest 3S 256GB (+free $50 gift card) — $382.49 (was $449.99)
- Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-the-Ear Noise Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — $119.99 (was $239.99)
- WD Black SN850P 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 with Heatsink for PS5 — $299.99 (was $599.99)
- Whirlpool Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer/Dryer Duo — $999.98 (was $2,101.98)
- Wolfbox 4000A Car Battery Jump Starter — $74.99 (was $229.99)
In addition to the doorbuster items, Best Buy also has a Deal of the Day section. Today’s selection focuses on PCs and laptops from Acer, Microsoft, HP, and Lenovo, with discounts up to $850. Our top pick is the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop. With an OLED 16-inch touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465, 32GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a steal at $999.99 (normally $1,849.99).
Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday Deals
Best Buy’s deals are stacked this year, offering major savings on everything from major tech like TVs and PCs to video game controllers, cameras, AirTags, and more. We’ve broken out our picks for the top ten best deals below. If you want any of them, we suggest you act quickly because stock is limited.
- Apple AirPods 4 White — $109.99 (was $155)
- Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C) — $479 (was $549)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Over-the-Ear Headphones (2nd Gen) — $359.99 (was $449)
- Legion Go S 8″ 120Hz Gaming Handheld — $949.99 (was $1,579.99)
- Lenovo LOQ Essential 15.3″ 2K Gaming Laptop (Intel Core Ultra X7 358H 2026, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) — $849.99 (was $1,449.99)
- LG 55″ Class B6E OLED AI 4K Smart webOS TV — $699.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Commander Deck – The Fantastic Four — $38.99 (was $77.99)
- Meta Quest 3S 256GB (+free $50 gift card) — $382.49 (was $449.99)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller (Nintendo Switch 1 & 2) — $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD PCle Gen 4×4 NVMe — $389.99 (was $639.99)
Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals
One of our top picks from Best Buy’s sale is its Apple products. You can save up to $250 on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, $45 on Apple AirPods 4, $80 on the Apple AirPods Max 2, and $150 on the Apple Mac mini Desktop. I own the Mac mini and use it as my work computer, and it’s truly a pleasure—not to mention it looks fantastic in my minimal desk setup.
All these popular products are known for their quality performance, and while they aren’t cheap, this sale makes them more affordable. You’ll get tons of use out of them if they’re for you, and if they’re for a gift, you can feel secure knowing you’re giving someone a truly fantastic present.
- Apple AirPods 4 White — $109.99 (was $155)
- Apple AirPods Max 2 (USB-C) — $479 (was $549)
- Apple Mac mini Desktop (M4 chip, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD) — $649 (was $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 (GPS+Cellular) 49mm — $549 (was $799)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Over-the-Ear Headphones (2nd Gen) — $359.99 (was $449)
- Google Nest Wifi Pro 6e AXE5400 Mesh Router — $69.99 (was $199.99)
- LG 55″ Class B6E OLED AI 4K Smart webOS TV — $699.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Samsung 65” Class LS03HW Series The Frame Pro 4K UHD TV — $1,499.99 (was $1,999.99)
- Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD PCle Gen 4×4 NVMe — $389.99 (was $639.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones — $198 (was $398)
Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday Video Game Deals
Gamers are stressed these days as we watch the prices of everything from consoles to PCs go up. There are definitely some opportunities to ease that with this sale, especially if you’re looking for a desktop PC. There are also some killer deals on monitors, and if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a big, honking curved monitor, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is $750 off.
- GTPlayer Ergonomic Gaming Chair Black — $119.99 (was $179.99)
- HP Victus 15.6″ 144Hz Full HD Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS (2023), 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 512GB SSD) — $949.99 (was $1,474.99)
- iBUYPOWER Element Gaming Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 5 8400F 2024 AMD Radeon RX 6500XT 4GB 16GB DDR5 RGB 1TB NVMe SSD Storage) — $959.99 (was $1,169.99)
- Lenovo LOQ Essential 15.3″ 2K Gaming Laptop (Intel Core Ultra X7 358H 2026, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) — $849.99 (was $1,449.99)
- Logitech PRO X Wired Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset — $69.99 (was $129.99)
- Meta Quest 3S 256GB (+free $50 gift card) — $382.49 (was $449.99)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller (Nintendo Switch 1 & 2) — $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF) QHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor — $319.99 (was $499.99)
- Samsung 49″ Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SD) Dual-QHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor — $949.99 (was $1,699.99)
Best Buy’s Best Early Black Friday TCG Deals
TCG players might be surprised to find any deals on cards in Best Buy’s sale, considering how hard it is to find cards at MSRP in the first place. There are great sales on several products in the Magic: The Gathering Marvel line, including $40 off Commander Decks and $25 off the Super Heroes Bundle. The K-Pop Demon Hunters TCG and Riftbound League of Legends TCG are also on sale.
- K-Pop Demon Hunters Collectible Cards Collector Box (10 Packs) Classic Edition — $11.99 (was $19.99)
- K-Pop Demon Hunters Collectible Cards Energy Edition — $3.49 (was $4.49)
- Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box — $24.99 (was $34.99)
- Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Bundle — $44.99 (was $69.99)
- Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Commander Deck – The Fantastic Four — $38.99 (was $77.99)
- Magic: The Gathering Secrets of Strixhaven 60-Card Theme Deck — $11.99 (was $23.99)
- Riftbound League of Legends TCG: Vendetta Showdown Decks Zed vs Shen — $24.99 (was $34.99)
- Riftbound League of Legends TCG: Unleashed Champion Deck Vex — $14.99 (was $19.99)
- Ultra PRO Gallery Series Haunted Hollow 9-Pocket Pro-Binder for Pokémon — $19.99 (was $29.99)
- Ultra PRO 1/2″ Lip Semi-Rigid Card Holders (200 count) for Standard Size Cards — $24.99 (was $34.99)