Amazon’s big holiday sale is in full swing as of November 19, shoving the early deals aside in favor of deeper discounts on high-end electronics, video games, LEGO, and much more. The retailer also has doorbuster deals, which expire the same day and refresh every day leading up to Cyber Monday.
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Today’s doorbusters are up to 55% off and will expire at midnight, so here are our picks from the batch. These deals will vanish as they are 100% claimed, so be aware they may be gone if you wait too long.
- Amazon Echo Dot — $44.99 (was $79.99)
- Beats Solo 4 On-Ear Headphones — $99.95 (was $199.95)
- INSIGNIA 55-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote — $169.99 (was $349.99)
- Soundcore P30i by Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds — $23.50 (was $49.99)
- Theragun Therabody Prime 6th Gen Deep Tissue Massage Gun — $184.99 (was $329.99)
We’ve combed the long list of deals to make it easier for you to navigate and broken it down to make it easy to navigate. These deals are not on a timer, so you can get them anytime before the end of Cyber Monday (unless Amazon sells out before then).
Amazon Black Friday Electronics Deals
People often hope for electronics deals on Black Friday, and there are plenty here. Those hoping to get Apple products at a reduced price will find everything from iPads to Apple Watches. There’s also a ton of deals on Beats, both over-ear and earbuds models. There’s no big sale on MacBooks, but there are plenty of other laptops to choose from, as well as monitors, TVs, and more.
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) — $799 (was $899)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB 2024 Model — $129.99 (was $199.99)
- Apple Studio Display With Tilt-Adjustable Stand — $1,399 (was $1,599)
- Apple Watch Series 12 GPS 42mm — $329 (was $399)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Earbuds — $179.95 (was $249.99)
- Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds — $89.95 (was $169.95)
- Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Headphones — $149.95 (was $299.99)
- Dell 15.6 Laptop, FHD, Intel Core 3 100U, 8GB RAM — $399.99 (was $479.46)
- Dell 34-Inch Monitor S3425DW, WQHD VA, 120Hz — $309.99 (was $419.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM4C (M4 2nd Gen) Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — $198 (was $299.99)
Amazon Video Game Deals
Both Xbox and PlayStation 5 controllers are included in Amazon’s sale, which is a great opportunity to stock up or replace old controllers. We also love seeing some of the best games of the past few years fall in price, including Resident Evil Requiem, Saros, and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition.
- Alienware 16X Gaming Laptop, RTX5070, Intel Ultra 9 290HX — $1,999.99 (was $2,928)
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Standard Edition, Nintendo Switch 2 — $20.80 (was $59.99)
- DualSense Wireless Controller — $54.99 (was $74.99)
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 — $59.99 (was $79.99)
- NBA 2K27 – PlayStation 5 — $29.99 (was $69.99)
- PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Midnight Black — $169 (was $199)
- Pirahna Flower Switch 2 Dock with Cooling Fan — $64.43 (was $79.99)
- Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition Switch 2 — $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Saros PS5 — $39.99 (was $69.99)
- XBOX Wireless Gaming Controller — $44.99 (was $64.99)
Amazon LEGO Deals
LEGO has select sets on sale for Black Friday, including several from its Star Wars collection, the Animal Crossing Blathers Museum Collection, and the Up-scaled Santa Minifigure.
- Animal Crossing Blathers’s Museum Collection — $47.99 (was $79.99)
- LEGO Botanicals: Tiny Wildflower Bouquet — $11.95 (was $19.99)
- LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Majestic Tiger — $29.99 (was $42.39)
- LEGO Creator 3 in 1 T. Rex — $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Marvel Dancing Groot — $30.99 (was $44.99)
- Speed Champions Ultimate Formula 1 Collector’s Pack — $161.99 (was $269.99)
- Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter — $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Battle Droid with STAP — $83.99 (was $139.99)
- Star Wars TIE Fighter with Imperial Hangar Rack — $99.99 (was $124.99)
- Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure — $41.99 (was $59.99)