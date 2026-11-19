Amazon’s big holiday sale is in full swing as of November 19, shoving the early deals aside in favor of deeper discounts on high-end electronics, video games, LEGO, and much more. The retailer also has doorbuster deals, which expire the same day and refresh every day leading up to Cyber Monday.

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Today’s doorbusters are up to 55% off and will expire at midnight, so here are our picks from the batch. These deals will vanish as they are 100% claimed, so be aware they may be gone if you wait too long.

We’ve combed the long list of deals to make it easier for you to navigate and broken it down to make it easy to navigate. These deals are not on a timer, so you can get them anytime before the end of Cyber Monday (unless Amazon sells out before then).

People often hope for electronics deals on Black Friday, and there are plenty here. Those hoping to get Apple products at a reduced price will find everything from iPads to Apple Watches. There’s also a ton of deals on Beats, both over-ear and earbuds models. There’s no big sale on MacBooks, but there are plenty of other laptops to choose from, as well as monitors, TVs, and more.

Both Xbox and PlayStation 5 controllers are included in Amazon’s sale, which is a great opportunity to stock up or replace old controllers. We also love seeing some of the best games of the past few years fall in price, including Resident Evil Requiem, Saros, and Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition.

LEGO has select sets on sale for Black Friday, including several from its Star Wars collection, the Animal Crossing Blathers Museum Collection, and the Up-scaled Santa Minifigure.