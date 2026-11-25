The list of LEGO sets retiring in 2026 is long, no doubt to make room for its big plans for 2027 releases. While this is exciting news for what’s coming next, it also means it’s the last chance for collectors to buy these sets at MSRP—so, in other words, the clock is ticking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This matters because when LEGO retires a set, its resale value rises, meaning you’ll pay well above MSRP if you want to buy it afterwards. If you want to avoid being stuck in that situation, it’s a good idea to review LEGO sets retiring in 2026 and decide what you want to buy before they all vanish on December 31.

Biggest LEGO Sets Retiring in 2026

LEGO Star Wars Sets Retiring in 2026 You Can Still Buy

There are eight Star Wars LEGO sets retiring on December 31. You can still buy all of them except Jabba’s Sail Barge #75397 and Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 75367. These two are, unfortunately, only available at aftermarket prices, so we did not include them in the list below.

In stock on LEGO, Amazon, and Walmart | $139.99

You can still purchase the Battle Droid with STAP at several retailers, but Amazon has a Black Friday deal that saves you 40%, taking the price down to $83.99. If you want to buy it, that’s the way to go.

Backordered on LEGO | $849.99

If you want this version of the Millennium Falcon, you need to act fast. It’s already sold out on Amazon and is being sold at inflated prices by third-party sellers on Walmart.com. However, you can still purchase it on LEGO.com. It is on backorder, but LEGO says it will ship by December 10. There’s no telling if it will be restocked after that, so do not wait if you want it!

In stock on LEGO and Walmart | $129.99

Wicket’s not completely out of stock yet, but he’s sold out on Amazon, so stock is dwindling. We couldn’t find any Black Friday deals on this kit, but you can still grab it at LEGO and at Walmart.

In stock on LEGO and Amazon | $54.99

The Force Burner Snowspeeder is still in stock at several retailers, but your best deal on it is on Amazon, where it’s 27% off. That reduces the price to $39.99, and it also ships free for Prime members and arrives well in advance of Christmas.

In Stock on Amazon and Walmart | $229.99

The TIE Interceptor is already sold out at LEGO, but it’s still in stock at Amazon for the same price and listed at a slightly higher price on Walmart. We have a feeling it’ll be completely gone soon.

In stock on Walmart and Target | $179.99+

The Dark Falcon is already out of stock at LEGO, but you still have a chance to snag it. Target has it in stock at MSRP, and Walmart has it for a small markup at $199.95. Obviously, Target is your best bet, but Walmart’s option is there in case it sells out.

FAQ About Retiring LEGO Sets

When do LEGO sets officially retire?

LEGO sets normally retire at the end of a calendar year, on December 31. However, as you’ve seen in this list, sets planned to retire can go out of stock long before that date.

Where can I find the best deals on retiring sets?

Major retailers typically offer discounts on retiring sets, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. We’ve seen many pop up at reduced prices in our Black Friday coverage. LEGO.com also runs double-points promotions on items labeled “Last Chance to Buy.”